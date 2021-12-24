From the essential ‘An armchair for two’ to ‘Return to the dead body’, Christmas movies on TV

These are the intense days of feasting and then sessions in front of the TV, greetings to friends and relatives and collective visions. Every year the tradition of “lunch + film” is repeated and if luckily, this year the option of the big screen is guaranteed, it is always good to have a guide for home cinema as well. Between programming on generalist channels and a selection from the main platforms, here are the films of the televised Christmas.

Let’s start with a great classic: it is the Christmas film par excellence at least for the Italian audience capable of replicating the listens of An armchair for two, the comedy of John Landis inspired by the novel The rich and the poor by Mark Twain. It tells of the fall and rise of Dan Aykroyd And Eddie Murphy, victims of the joke that two elderly millionaires, Mortimer and Randolph Duke (Don Ameche and Ralph Bellamy) plot behind them: on the first, a successful manager, every disaster strikes while the second is transformed from a poor man into an elegant magician of the Stock Exchange, but the two guinea pigs will know how to take revenge on the brothers with the same coin. A film that gives lightheartedness and that also made you smile Jamie Lee Curtis, when she discovered that the Italian public sees her topless every Christmas.

As usual, the film will be that of Christmas Eve, on December 24th at 9:30 pm on Italia 1, but it is also streaming on Now, Sky in the channel dedicated to Christmas and Timvision. On Sky Cinema Christmas another Christmas classic: The Life is Beautiful, the film by Frank Capra that more than any other “makes” Christmas. The film with James Stewart And Donna Reed it is over 50 years old but still retains its magic. This Christmas on TV there are also the news, the first TV visions of films that brought the audience back to the theater this summer: Like a cat on the ring road – Return to death’s throats won the golden ticket of the most viewed Italian films and is now premiered on Saturday 25th on Sky Cinema Uno, available on demand and streaming on NOW. If you want to escape the Christmas atmosphere and find yourself instead on a crowded beach in the company of Monica and Giovanni, Paola Cortellesi And Antonio Albanese this is the right title. Their story, as expected on the bench in the finale of the first film, did not last long but when Monica finds herself in trouble Giovanni is ready to go to her rescue.

For those who do not tolerate the holidays very much there is the double version of the character created by Doctor Seuss, The Grinch. The version in flesh and blood with Jim Carrey is scheduled on Christmas Eve at 7:30 pm on Italia 1 but is also streaming on Prime Video, where there is also the colorful cartoon. The story is always the same: the loneliness of a loose cynic with a child’s generous heart. Always on the 24th but earlier in the afternoon, at 4.15 pm on Italia 1 Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory in the version with Gene Wilder, if you prefer the chocolatier of Johnny Depp that’s on Netflix. Different visual and narrative styles, but the heart of the story is the same: a neglected little boy has turned into a genius of sweets but has lost the lightheartedness of youth and has become rather cynical. The meeting with a child poor in means but rich in kindness and imagination will do the miracle.

The Pixar – Disney cartoon set in the Mexican Day of the Dead will be premiered on Rai Tre on Christmas day at 9.20 pm. Coco (which is also streaming on Disney +) is a fairytale of music and family values ​​starring 12-year-old Miguel in an adventure between the complicated world of the living and the colorful world of the dead. Still animation, but absolutely “made in Italy” (even if produced by the French), for the masterpiece of the Italian illustrator, cartoonist and director Lorenzo Mattotti: on Rai Tre after the Monte Carlo International Circus Festival (absolutely on the subject) there is the cartoon The famous invasion of the bears in Sicily by Dino Buzzati. The timetable is a bit prohibitive for the little ones (11.55pm), but it’s really worth it. He tells of his father Leonzio, king of the bears who does everything to find his son Tonio who has been kidnapped by men and who has now become a circus attraction. A poetic story, full of teachings, perfect for any parent of teenagers but also for children and with the voice of the unforgettable Andrea Camilleri. Animation also on Rai Gulp, on December 24th at 10pm, with The colors of Christmas, produced by Rai Ragazzi and Enanimation on the Christmas of Christian minorities in the Middle East.

On Christmas day, a beautiful friendship story between a dog and its owner: Belle & Sebastien – Friends forever at 2.30 pm on RaiUno. Sebastien is a seven-year-old boy who lives in the mountains, does not go to school and spends his time grazing with a shepherd who acts like a little grandfather to him. One day he meets a dog, which everyone calls “beast”, they believe he is wild and dangerous, they accuse him of killing some sheep but Sebastien sees where others cannot see: he looks after him, he cares for him when he is injured, he becomes his friend indeed. become friends. Because the dog is a sweet little dog and he calls her “Belle”, beautiful. From that moment they become inseparable and ready for a thousand adventures.

Still on the subject of cult Christmas films, we obviously cannot forget Mom I missed the plane, the 1990 film featuring Macaulay Culkin signed by Chris Columbus that you find on Disney +, more than thirty years after the production house decided to make a remake with a new cast. For those who were children in the nineties, the comparison is merciless but who knows, instead, a new generation may not appreciate the version with Archie Yates, the irresistible kid of Jojo Rabbit.

On the Italian comedy front with a Christmas setting there is Worst Christmas of my life, directed by Alessandro Genovesi and with protagonists Fabio De Luigi And Cristiana Capotondi on Infinity. Sequel de Worst week of my life, but enjoyable even if you have not seen the first, the Christmas comedy tells of the couple Alberto and Margherita who today, in the ninth month of pregnancy, chose to spend the holidays in the mountain castle of Alberto Caccia, aka Diego Abatantuono. Laughter guaranteed and movies for everyone.

On Sky Cinema Christmas there is Dickens – The Man Who Invented Christmas, a film that boasts an incredible trio of actors formed by Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer And Jonathan Pryce. It tells the story that led the English writer Charles Dickens, in crisis due to the numerous refusals by the publishers of the time, to conceive what would become a great classic of the Christmas period, that is Christmas carol.

And just a Christmas carol a cult like SOS Ghosts (on Sky Cinema on 23 and 24 but also on demand and on Now) with Bill Murray in the role of the cynical director of a television network preparing a musical dedicated to Dickens’ story. However, a series of extraordinary events will change his way of seeing life. The Christmas evening of Italia 1 sees the comic trio as the protagonist Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo with the film The gang of Santas. In the city everyone is preparing to celebrate Christmas, except Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo who are taken to the barracks as they are suspected of theft. Will they be able to convince the police inspector of their innocence? If you prefer a classic, you can always tune in to Rete 4 on Christmas Eve where you go to the evocative Georgia of 1861 with the timeless cinematic masterpiece Gone With the Wind.

From December 20 to January 4, twelve feature films in chronological order, with restored and finally complete editions for the quintessential comic duo, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy, better known as Laurel and Hardy. On Rai Movie (digital terrestrial channel 24) a full immersion to enter the world of their melancholy comedy. While we wait to see them engaged in their first TV series (Stuck from January 1 on Netflix) on Infinity we find The first Christmas from Ficarra and Picone. The two Sicilian comedians measure themselves against one of the oldest stories in the world: the birth of Jesus. You just have to cry “but also a Totò in Egypt“The film follows Salvo (Ficarra), thief of sacred objects and Don Valentino (Picone), a priest with a fixed nail in the living nativity scene, who are projected, for mysterious reasons, in the Palestine of the year zero, a few days before the birth of Jesus.

All the joy of Colombia: the new Disney film is just an ‘Encanto’



We close the roundup of reports with the latest Disney cartoon, Encanto set in Colombia. For those who have not seen it at the cinema or those who want to see it again from December 24, find it on Disney +, Among songs signed by the multifaceted Lin-Manuel Miranda and colorful backgrounds the story of the Madrigal family, in which everyone is extraordinary, with “superhero” powers, except the young Mirabel. But it will be the most “ordinary” of the family who will intervene when that wonderful country is put in danger.

