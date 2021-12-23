From the EU the red card to Poland. Warsaw: “It’s an attack on sovereignty”

The clash between Poland and the European Union re-explodes. An institutional tension that has never subsided and that yesterday reached its peak with the decision of Brussels to start an infringement procedure against Warsaw. The motivation? The European Commission is “gravely worried” by the positions taken with two judgments (on July 14 and October 7 this year) by the Polish Constitutional Court. In summary, the Warsaw Council considered the EU treaties incompatible with the Polish constitution, contesting the primacy of European law over national law. In fact, a first step in not respecting the judgments of the EU Court of Justice. Commissioner Paolo Gentiloni made the announcement of the new tug-of-war, according to whom Poland “violated the general principles of autonomy, primacy and uniformity of application of EU rules as well as the binding nature of the judgments of the Court of Justice of the Union “. According to the EU Commission, citizens cannot be fully protected before the Polish judges and, moreover, even “the Constitutional Court no longer meets the requirements of independence and impartiality required by the Treaty”. The European Union, Gentiloni explained, “is a community of values ​​founded on law and the rights of Europeans must be protected regardless of where they live”. Before starting the infringement procedure “we tried to dialogue” with Warsaw, added the EU commissioner for justice, Didier Reynders, “but the situation has not improved”. For this reason it was decided to send a letter of formal notice giving the government two months to respond.

The Polish authorities replied quickly and denied the accusations to the sender. The first to reply was Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, according to whom the EU Commission goes beyond its powers: “The EU Commission misinterprets the separation between the competences of the States and the European structures – he said -. Unfortunately, the tendency to develop bureaucratic centralism on the part of Brussels goes on and must be stopped ”. The comment of the Deputy Minister of Justice, Sebastian Kaleta, is even harsher. The decision taken in Brussels represents “an attack on the Polish Constitution and our sovereignty,” he said. According to Kaleta, the ruling of the EU Court is part of “a planned action”, on the basis of which the European Commission has started the infringement procedure, thus wanting to “subordinate the Constitutional Court in Poland to EU law”.

In addition to the independence of the judiciary and respect for the rule of law, the conflict between Brussels and Warsaw has also extended to the environment and to EU funds. Poland has so far refused to pay the fines of the EU Court for not having eliminated the disciplinary court called to decide the fate of the judges and for not having closed a lignite mine. The European Union, for its part, is holding hostage the Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) presented by Warsaw for some time, but never approved. And it is waiting for the Court of Justice to rule on the appeal presented by Poland and Hungary against the conditions introduced for the granting of EU funds, the disbursement of which is subject to compliance with the fundamental principles underlying the rule of law.

In the background there is always the immigrant crisis that the Belarusian regime is pushing towards Poland. Warsaw has decided to build a wall of over 200 km on the border and in Brussels, despite solidarity, someone has turned up their noses. On the other hand, the countries of the Visegrad group (Poland, Hungary, Czech Republic and Slovakia) on the immigration front are not in line with the Union’s policy.