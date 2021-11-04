From the euphoria of Tiraspol to the next day’s session: Inter already in a derby atmosphere

Enthusiasm. Excitement. The awareness of being able to play, the hope of replicating the results obtained against Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid. With a not insignificant detail. For the fans of the Sheriff Tiraspol last night’s match against Inter was the most important match in the history of their club, at least as far as home matches are concerned. If the match against the Ukrainians of Roberto De Zerbi – the unforgettable debut in the Champions League groups – had clearly been greeted with trepidation and curiosity, but in fact the ‘Big Arena’ hosted Ukraine’s neighbors, the confrontation with the Nerazzurri – regardless of the final result – was the event circled in red on the calendar. Watching live those footballers so far only admired on television was already something that had jolted the same members in pink of the Sheriff. Let alone, rightly, their fans. Therefore, at the local Stadium, limitations permitting, the tickets went away immediately like hot cakes. And yesterday, as far as possible, all the available seats were occupied by emotional supporters, ready to be close to their favorites and – as requested during the conference on the eve of the technician Jurij Vernydub – to become the twelfth man on the field. In short, an event.