From the Europa League to Serie D, Cacciatore restarts from Caldiero Terme: “If I had been more paraculo …”

The world of football has given him so much, probably everything he has. But in the last year it has also taken a lot from him. In the space of a season and a half he found himself overwhelmed by a very rapid downward spiral. Serie A with Cagliari, Serie B with Ascoli, Serie D with Caldiero Terme. Fabrizio Cacciatore, however, starts again and reacts.

Hunter, why? Were you able to come up with an explanation of why no one showed up to hire you?

“I actually received some proposals, but then rumors started about my physical condition. And so some companies have shown perplexity by focusing on other profiles. The only reason is this ”.

But a footballer with his history (348 professional appearances, of which 179 in Serie A, ed) could not make a difference again?

“I am aware of my qualities as a footballer: I could have easily lent a hand in higher categories than D, but remaining almost a year without matches, even though I always trained, everything became complicated”.

Last year there were also those who accused her of not being fit enough to play in B (in Pescara, ed), forcing her to clarify her social channels. How did it really go?

“The rumors about my condition were not and are not true, plus they have ruined my image. So it was right for me to tell my truth: Pescara called me and told me to go, then the night before leaving they blocked me but in fact they had changed their minds “.

What convinced you about the Caldiero Terme proposal?

“I spoke to both the president and the sporting director, fantastic people with clear ideas. Caldiero is a serious club, with structures that you would hardly find in Serie B or C teams ”.

The town of Caldiero is located a few kilometers from the center of Verona. After wearing the shirts of Hellas and Chievo, is your life still there?

“Today you are here, tomorrow you are there. By now my family and I have the habit of moving around, but I feel great in Verona. Never say never”.

By the way, how did you take Chievo’s failure?

“Bad beating. Both personally, having experienced the Gialloblù world firsthand, and for football in general: in recent years Chievo had made a name for itself, becoming an important reality from a small neighborhood. I hope that one day he will be able to return to the levels he occupied until recently ”.

Could you consider returning to work with Pellissier, in the new FC Clivense he founded?

“Why not. I know Sergio well, he is a serious person and does things in a fair and proactive way. As I said before, in life you never know ”.

With the crazy exultation after the goal against Juventus in 2013 he made history. Do you know that today, with the Var grids, they would probably have canceled it?

“No, no, I was online (laughs, ed). Then I never looked at it with great attention, but from the replays my position seems to be regular ”.

On Instagram he published a letter “dedicated” to 2020, also writing that “people to whom I have given so much have turned against me”. Who are you referring to?

“To my whole environment. Just in general. I am a good and genuine person, those who know me know it and those who do not know me cannot judge me. I give my soul for those in need, and this I have done all these years. They say around that I’m broken, when in reality no one knows that I have played several games with problems just to go on the pitch only for those who asked me, playing over the pain. I did it in silence, because it was right, even if then working over annoyances involves more serious problems, as it was. When it was time to spit blood, I didn’t say a word. When I needed a hand, many disappeared. Today you are needed, tomorrow you are no longer needed “.

“I do it against myself: in this world every now and then you have to be paraculi, you pass me the deadline. And I can’t do it because I’m too sincere, but if I had been more sincere today I would still play in Serie A, or at most in B. They took away my passion and my work, partly even my dignity, for reasons that do not exist: so gratuitously it hurts even more “.

Also in the letter cited above, he greeted 2020 with a “Fuck …”. 2021 has (almost) closed it by starting over. And now?

“Now I want to have as much fun as possible by helping Caldiero. I will see from January, but the desire to play will not fail. However, I also think about the future: I would like to try to train. I’ve already got the Uefa B license, then maybe it won’t do for me or it will be too big a thing, but the important thing will be to start “.

