from the extension of the simplified regime to fragile workers. What changes

At the referent for the conversion into law of the reopening decree (Legislative Decree no. 24/2022), were added to art. 10 some paragraphs that extend the terms of use of agile work and re-propose the measures in favor of the so-called fragile vibrators.

Simplified smart working

For the private sector workers the provisions of art. 90, paragraphs 3 and 4, of Legislative Decree no. 18/2020, in the matter of agile work continue to apply until 31 August 2022. With the inclusion of paragraph 2-bis it is extended until August 31, 2022 the possibility for private employers to resort to agile work in a simplified form without the need to stipulate the individual agreements required by current regulations.

Until that date, therefore, for private employers theonly obligation to communicate electronically to the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies i names of workers and the date of cessation of work in agile mode, using the specific program on the website of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policies (cliclavoro).

Fragile workers

Paragraphs 1-bis to 1-quater, also added in the Labor Commission, re-propose some provisions relating to so-called fragile workers.

AND’ extended from March 31, 2022 as at 30 June 2022 the right of so-called “fragile” employees, public and private, to carry out their work in agile mode when this is compatible with the characteristics of the service itself. The longer term of 31 July applies to certain categories of workers referred to in number 2 of Annex B of the decree in question.

The extension in favor of fragile workers concerns the subjects in possession of the recognition of disability with the connotation of gravity, pursuant to art. 3, paragraph 3, of Law no. 104 of 1992 and the certification certifying a risk condition deriving from immunosuppression or results from oncological pathologies or from carrying out related life-saving therapies.

The temporary rule which recognizes the treatment of illness inherent in hospitalization.

It is confirmed that the aforementioned benefit is subject to the condition that the work performance cannot be carried out in an agile way. The period of absence from the service, in the context of the case under protection, is prescribed by the competent health authorities and by primary care physician on the documented basis of the recognition of disability or the certifications of the aforementioned medico-legal bodies, whose references must be indicated in the same certificate of prescriptionare equated to periods of hospital stay.

Therefore, said periods do not fall in the calculation of the maximum duration of the period of involvement and do not lead to the suspension of any accompanying allowance due. The extension referred to in paragraph 1-bis also entails the extension of the right to a flat rate refund in favor of private employersfor the costs incurred for the recognition of the treatment in question, with reference to cases in which the sickness treatment is borne by the employer and not by the INPS, it being understood that the reimbursement is not due in any case.

Shortage of health and social health personnel

From 31 December 2022 to 31 December 2023 the possibility of addressing the serious shortage of health and social-health personnel that has arisen in the national territory following the epidemiological emergency with the temporary exercise, in the national territory, of the health professional qualifications and the qualification of operator social health, notwithstanding the rules on the recognition of the aforementioned professional qualifications, according to the procedures set out in art. 13 of the DL n. 18/2020, converted, with amendments, by law no. 27/2020.

Parents one child under the age of 14

The art. 10, paragraph 2, of the decree law in question extends until 31 July 2022 the possibility for parents who are employees of the private sector who have at least one child under the age of 14 to resort to agile work in a simplified form, regardless so give it individual agreements generally required by current legislation. The extension operates within the limits of the available resources authorized by current legislation.

Health surveillance

The obligation of public and private employers to guarantee the safe performance of production and commercial activities by ensuring the exceptional health surveillance of workers more exposed to risk of contagiondue to theage or the risk condition deriving from immunosuppressionalso from Covid-19 pathology, or from the outcomes of oncological pathologies or from the performance of life-saving therapies or in any case from comorbidities that can characterize a greater risk.

Copyright © – Reproduction reserved