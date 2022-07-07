From the extravagant look of Julia Fox in Paris to the luxurious night of Rita Ora: celebrities in one click

Gala night. Kim Kardashian was also one of the figures invited to the Balenciaga show at Haute Couture Week in Paris. For this, she opted for a catsuit with a heart cut and long sleeves, all velvety and black. She completed her outfit with sunglasses and a flower (Photos: The Grosby Group)

It did not go unnoticed. Julia Fox took advantage of her stay in Paris (France) to go out to eat with friends. She enjoyed a night out at a fancy restaurant and caught her eye with her extravagant total black leather look.

Back home. Chris Hemshworth and Elsa Pataky were photographed at the airport in Byron Bay, Australia, where they took a private plane to return home accompanied by their children

Dua Lipa was photographed leaving the Balenciaga fashion show, an event for which she walked the catwalk of the exclusive brand at Haute Couture Week in Paris

Emma Roberts took a walk through a well-known shopping center in Los Angeles and visited the most exclusive stores. To do this, she wore a comfortable look: white pants, a blue print jumpsuit and a cotton bag. Plus she bought a drink to go

Zendaya accompanied Tom Holland in his new project: she was photographed leaving the set of the series “The Crowded Room”. Attentive to the photographers, both took care not to walk together: they did it separately

Emily Ratajkowski was one of the figures invited to Haute Couture Week in Paris, and attended the parade of the exclusive Balenciaga brand. To do this, she opted for a total black look: loose low-rise pants, with a maxi belt and strapless

Travis Barker was photographed arriving at his recording studio in Calabasas, California. It was one of the musician’s first appearances after being hospitalized

After attending the avant-garde premiere of “Thor: Love and Thunder”, Rita Ora dazzled with her look: the artist wore a short dress with transparencies, beaded details and silver heels

Scott Disick made the most of a day off: he took advantage of the high temperatures and went to the beach to sunbathe and cool off in the sea. He did it accompanied by a group of friends, with whom he was seen chatting and resting in the sun (Photos: The Grosby Group)

