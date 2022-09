Rihanna, happy to soon participate in the Super Bowl halftime show, walked the streets of New York, wearing black buccaneer boots, a short gray dress and an oversize jacket combining both colors (Photo: The Grosby Group)

While enjoying Fashion Week in Milan, Kim Kardashian took a while to tour the Italian streets and with her look she did not go unnoticed: she added a corset and matching pants to her platinum

After causing a furor in Buenos Aires with her show, Dua Lipa enjoys the streets of SOHO in New York with a super casual look: loose jeans, white shirt, blue sweater and blazer on top that reveals the layers of clothing

With a super manly style, black suit with tie, pants and shoes, Irina Shayk was present at the Giorgio Armani fashion show that took place as part of Milan Fashion Week

Always impeccable, Victoria Beckham went out to eat with her husband David at a London restaurant. She wore a low-cut black dress with a half-bell cut, beige and black stilettos and sunglasses.



With an elegant sport look, jean, blazer and sunglasses, Naomi Watts walks with her puppy in her arms through the streets of New York

In the last few hours Leonardo Di Caprio arrived in Italy to enjoy Fashion Week in Milan. There is also Gigi Hadid and both attended the same Versace party

With private security, George Clooney and his partner Amal arrived at the New York train station to travel to Washington DC. He wore a blue sweater and jeans, while she was much more formal, with a white dress and black boots.

Jennifer Aniston gets into a classic convertible Porsche 911 as part of the filming of the new film in which she will star, The morning show. Filming is being done in New York City

Always extravagant, this time Kanye West cut his sober and total black look with diamond flip flops, which he wore with stockings, to go to the show in London (Photo: The Grosby Group)

