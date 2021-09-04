from the Ferrari Black List to financial distress. Here’s how he’s doing today

Would actor Nicolas Cage be in serious financial trouble, or maybe not? Take a good look at what he posted on Facebook!

We all know Nicolas Cage, the actor appeared in numerous Hollywood films of which among other things we have already talked about in an article, the one it contains the black list of Maranello customers.

That’s right, why rather expensive habits at the edge of Cage’s tacky they led him not only to sail temporarily in bad waters but also to lose the privilege of buying a Ferrari.

The actor in recent years has solved the economic problems accepting practically any role he was offered by any director: at least, that’s what they say in the world.

Nicolas Cage anyway he seems to have recovered from these vicissitudes faced in 2000 even if – we know – the wolf loses its fur but not its vice.

The actor has indeed recently sported a car rather expensive on his social networks, suggesting that he is still ready to spend a lot of his money around.

The current situation of Nicolas Cage

Here is the actor immortalized in a moment of intimacy with her Porsche Carrera GT gray. It seems that the “Ferrari daspo” prompted Nicolas Cage to turn to other shores.

The Carrera GT is one of the Porsches from the most aggressive line never seen on the road and was built briefly between 2003 and 2006 in less than 1.3000 units.

So let’s talk about a rare car, expensive and very performing.

Despite a considerable weight that exceeds one ton, the Carrera GT easily exceeds 300 kilometers per hour also boasting an acceleration from 0 to 100 in just under 4 seconds.

The car it is a collector’s item, little to say: the small number of units produced, the unique line of the Porsche mid-engined roadster and his fame in pop culture speak for her.

Not surprisingly, the page that published the photo ironically titled the shot with: “This is the man who could steal your girlfriend”.

But with his reputation as a spendthrift, Cage will surely be in possession of some other racing car still not immortalized by the paparazzi.