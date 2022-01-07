FROM THE FIELDS – Chiellini, Kovalenko and Nzola negative! Fabian, Dimarco, Parisi, Acerbi, Basic… – SOS Fanta

The Series is preparing immediately to return to the field with the 21st day. Injuries and recovery times, returns and training news: below are the latest in fantasy football towards the new round of the championship.

⚠️ Inter recovers Dzeko: first negative buffer

FABIAN RUIZ – Napoli returned to work this morning after the afternoon on the Juventus pitch. Unloading session for those who took the field at Allianz Stadium but the most important update concerns Fabian Ruiz. The Spaniard had a personalized session and therefore at the moment he is still in doubt for the match against Sampdoria. The next sessions will be decisive for the midfielder.

CHIELLINI – Juventus finds Giorgio again Chiellini. As reported by the club in an official note, the Juventus captain: “carried out the control with a diagnostic test (swab) for Covid-19 with negative results. Therefore, the player recovered and no longer subjected to the isolation regime will join the team tomorrow at the JTC ”. Chiellini he could already be called up by Allegri for Sunday’s match against Roma even if he will hardly be deployed from 1 ‘.

JUVENTUS – Not only Giorgio Chiellini. Juventus finds two other players in anticipation of the match against Roma. As reported by the club in its report, Luca Pilgrims and Kaio Jorge today they trained regularly in groups and will be available for the match against the Giallorossi. The opposite is true for Leonardo Bonucci and Alex Sandro. The first, as confirmed by Allegri, will not recover in time for Sunday evening and will probably also be out in the Super Cup on Wednesday evening against Inter. The second had a hardening of the flexor and remains in strong doubt. More updates on the conditions of the Brazilian full-back should arrive tomorrow morning as Massimiliano Allegri will speak at the press conference.

INTER – After the missed match with Bologna, Sky Sports takes stock of the situation at Inter in anticipation of the match against Lazio and in particular on Federico’s management Marco’s: “Yesterday he would have played in Bastoni’s place, then the match was not played. In the match played at the Dall’Ara he took a blow in a clash with Dumfries, nothing in particular. The player is fine, he trained today and hopes to play his chances with Lazio. But for the match against the Biancocelesti, also due to the characteristics of Sarri’s team, he remains in a run-off with Bastoni who is currently the favorite. We will see if Inzaghi will decide to fully confirm the choices against Bologna, therefore with Sanchez and Lautaro Martinez ahead or if something changes ”, he points out Inter-news.

LAZIO – See you again in the Toma group Basic. As it relates cittaceleste, today the Croatian has worked with his teammates who have not had an unloading session and is a candidate for a starting shirt against Inter, entering the ballot with Luis Alberto. News also for Francesco Unripe that on Sunday evening he will not be on the field and between tomorrow and the day after tomorrow he will carry out checks on the left thigh flexor.

SPICE – Good news for Thiago Motta, there are four negatives to Covid. As the club reports in its official report, the Spezia coach “welcomed back into the group Kovalenko, Manaj, Hristov And Nzola, negative results for control swabs “. The four players are therefore available for the Genoa challenge and could be called up.

EMPOLI – In his interview with lalaziosiamonooi in which he spoke of Lazio’s interest in Nedim Bajrami, the president of Empoli Fabrizio Corsi also offered an update on Fabiano’s conditions Parisi: “Lazio’s interest in Bajrami? I do not know what to tell you me is not. There will certainly be teams interested in Bajrami, but at the moment we have to think about more important things. There is another game in two days and we have Haas injured, he got hurt too Parisi and it should be long enough … “.

CAGLIARI – Personalized work for Luca Ceppitelli, who did not take the field yesterday against Sampdoria due to a muscular resentment that puts him in doubt for the match against Bologna, should he play.

SALERNITANA – There is a new case of Covid for a footballer of the Salerno, this is the press release: “The US Salernitana 1919 announces that, following the swabs carried out today, another player tested positive for Covid-19”. Explain the situation Salernitananews: “This morning the group met at the Volpe exclusively to carry out the ritual swabs, at the end of the fifth day of fiduciary isolation of those who had been close contacts of the positives that emerged after the match against the Primavera earlier this week. One of them therefore tested positive. On the other hand, two of the infected in December have in the meantime become negativized: they can be employed at the Bentegodi, after passing the medical examination for sports fitness required by the regulation once recovered from Covid. Still another, the first, had become negativized in recent days; however, he is not fieldable for other reasons. So, making a quick recount, the currently positive grenade players and therefore almost certainly absent on Sunday in Verona are 8. Four other elements, moreover, will not be available because they will end their ten-day quarantine on 13 January. In short, for Colantuono it will be necessary to resort to the Primavera team to make up the numbers “.

