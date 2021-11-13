FROM THE FIELDS – New for Dybala! Sticks, Dzeko, Biraghi, Gosens, Bentancur, Immobile, Pellegrini … – SOS Fanta

The championship is stopped due to the stop of the national teams, but the teams of A league continue to work. Below are the news coming from the fields and from the newspapers on injuries, re-joining the group and possible line-up changes in a fantasy football key towards the 13th day, especially after all the stops from the national teams.

DYBALA – In the night two players were injured of Juve, Paulo Dybala And Rodrigo Bentancur. Now comes the first updates from Goal.com: “For both of them it shouldn’t be anything serious: as far as the Argentine is concerned, the discomfort appears to be an overload in the calf, just enough to force Scaloni to replace him with Correa at the interval of the Montevideo match. On the other hand, Bentancur’s match lasted half an hour longer, after he came out battered from a game clash with Joaquin Correa: for him it should be simple knee bruise“.

DZEKO – Nothing to do for the match against Finland. Ivajlo Petev will have to do without Edin Dzeko, The striker has not recovered from the muscle strain accused during Milan-Inter. The Nerazzurri striker himself broke the news with a post on Instagram: “Despite the great desire and efforts of the medical staff, we still failed in our joint efforts to be ready for the match against Finland. But I know that the boys will do their best to win and that they will leave the last bit of strength on the pitch for a favorable result.I invite the fans to support the boys together, like never before, because they really need support and I’m sure this will give them more strength for the best result on the pitch! Good luck guys, let’s go win. We can do it together! ”.

STICKS – Another player leaves the national team. After yesterday’s forfeit, Alessandro Bastoni returns to Appiano Gentile. Here is the official statement issued by the FIGC: “The Inter defender Alessandro Sticks, unavailable for Monday’s match, he left the National Azzurri retreat this morning. The team will train this morning at 12.00 at Acquacetosa ”. Bastoni, who stopped as a precaution due to muscle strain in the derby, felt discomfort again in recent days and will now be re-evaluated by Inter’s medical staff in view of the resumption of the championship. At the moment it is to be considered in doubt for the match against Napoli. The fantasy coaches await news on his conditions in the next few hours.

CALABRIA – Two other players leave the retreat of the National. Here is the official press release from the FIGC website after Calabria’s injury in the last few hours: “Update from the Azzurro retreat: after Bastoni’s forfeit this morning, two other players will leave the retreat in the next few hours. David Calabria, which accuses a muscle pain in the right calf, will return to the club for appropriate treatment; Christian Biraghi instead he returns home for personal reasons. The coach Mancini has called up Davide Zappacosta, who will join the group in Rome tonight ”.

PROPERTY – The expectation is growing to find out about Ciro’s conditions Property. The next few hours will be decisive for the Lazio forward, the fantasy coaches therefore remain anxious. And the Corriere dello Sport today he retraces what happened in these days: “Ciro yesterday worked in the pool, he had himself immortalized while he was in the water, the video appeared on Instagram, then he reached the Olimpico for Italy-Switzerland. The next check (yesterday’s one canceled) is scheduled within 48 hours, it should take place tomorrow (except for advances). The first two were not used to specify the diagnosis and recovery times due to the edema present in the injured area, the next will be indicative. It took a few more days to do it with the aim of seeing clearly. The most optimistic prediction is that he has gotten a first degree stretch, only the instrumental examinations will reveal the clinical picture ”, we read.

GOSENS – When Robin comes back Gosens? It is one of the hot questions of this stop. The German is recovering after a major injury to the hamstring of his right thigh (a tear). In these days of training he worked apart, he still is too early to see him again. He will try to be there on Saturday 20 against Spezia at the resumption, at least among the squads, but it will all depend on the next training sessions. No risks will be taken, since there is no shortage of alternatives. Gasperini’s goal is to be able to use him from the start, especially for Juventus (27 November), Naples (4 December) and Villarreal (8 December). Between Spezia and Juve there is the Champions League challenge with Young Boys, Gasp hopes to have him back between the end of November and the beginning of December.

PILGRIMS – Lorenzo Pilgrims he is doing everything possible to return after the break, because Roma are in first place for him. He talks about it The messenger, who focuses on the conditions of the Giallorossi captain: “He demonstrated it last year by playing the derby with a muscle problem which subsequently worsened causing him to lose the European Championship and last Sunday by giving his availability to the trip to Venice. Also on this occasion he lost the national team: the swelling in his left knee increased and the Azzurri’s doctor sent him home for treatment. In these days he has not set foot on the pitch, he will stay stationary for at least a week and the Giallorossi doctors have subjected him to physiotherapy sessions, rehabilitation exercises and forced to rest. All to be there against Genoa and guarantee Mourinho that quality that only he in the offensive quartet has been able to express since the beginning of the season “.

MILAN – “His first season as an AC Milan fan was condensed into the 16 minutes played in Bergamo on 3 October, but Junior Messias he wants to finally start getting serious “. Today The Gazzetta dello Sport talks about returning to the field at home Milan: “We want to be starting from the resumption of the championship: the Brazilian ex Crotone has in fact returned to training in a group and is working to be available to Pioli in the away match against Fiorentina, next November 20. Still back instead Romagnoli and Castillejo, both struggling with muscle problems: they worked separately yesterday, even if Pioli plans to recover at least one of the two for Florence (Romagnoli should do it) “.

FIORENTINA – Vincenzo Italiano’s defense will have to reinvent himself for the match against Milan after the break. Without the suspended Milenkovic and Martinez Quarta, but surprises even without Matija Nastasic, who stopped in the national team for a problem in the soleus (calf). Conditions to be evaluated in these hours, but there is apprehension at Fiorentina. At the moment the only central office available is Igor, then Italian will have to focus on a young player or adapt a full-back (Venuti?) or a central midfield (Amrabat or Pulgar, if he recovers).

TURIN – “Here we are all complete”. Like this The Gazzetta dello Sport on the upcoming returns for the Turin towards the match against Udinese: “The progress made by the illustrious (former) injured players is evident. That is Ansaldi And Mandrake, people who weigh. While Brekalo, the other absent… VIP of the last matches, is with his Croatia. All three are well on the way to their return on Monday 22, home resumption of the championship, Udinese guest. It is an appointment that particularly teases Rolando Mandragora, former on duty “.

VERONA – During next week Igor Tudor hopes to recover two injured players from Verona. I’m Ivan Ilic and Darko Lazovic, both absent in the last match played in Naples. The first for an ankle problem, the second for a muscle strain in the left rectus femoris. The winger regularly answered the call to the national team, only to return immediately after the checks: the injury and unavailability confirmed. The two are working to be available again immediately after the commitments of the national teams, or for the match scheduled with theEmpoli. It will be decisive next week, otherwise the return will be postponed to the next match.

