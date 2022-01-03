FROM THE FIELDS – News Luis Alberto, Zaccagni and Correa! Insigne, Barak, Maehle, Acerbi, Gunter… – SOS Fanta

The 20th day of Serie A is approaching, the first after the break for the national teams. Injuries and recovery times, returns and training news: below are the latest in fantasy football towards the resumption of the championship. We remind you that we will start again on Thursday 6 January at 12.30 with Bologna-Inter in Sampdoria-Cagliari.

LAZIO – Maurizio Sarri smiles at home Lazio. After having found Ciro Immobile and Hysaj last week, the coach today reunited with two other players: Luis Alberto and Mattia Zaccagni are back, both in the group from the beginning to the end of the session. The specter of Covid-19 has been removed for both. Francesco Acerbi still in the pits, struggling with the flexor muscle problem remedied in Venice. Patric and Radu are playing for the place to replace him (today the Spaniard moved to the center, the Romanian as left-back). As reported by lalaziosiamonoi.it, “Basic was added to those absent, who had interrupted the session early yesterday afternoon. His condition shouldn’t worry in view of Thursday’s match at the Olimpico. We need a confirmation of the optimism starting from tomorrow “.

UNERBI – As he explains The Gazzetta dello Sport, do not filter good feelings about the conditions of Francesco Acerbi in Lazio that will challenge Empoli. “Among the absent there is precisely the defender of Europe of the national team, blocked by a strain in the thigh that will surely make him miss Empoli, he can do it for Inter,” it says.

INTER – Joaquin is back Correa at Inter. Muscle distraction to the left thigh flexors is overcome today Tucu he worked regularly in a group and will be available to Simone Inzaghi in the second half against Bologna. He is a disadvantage compared to Sanchez for the place next to Lautaro, while will miss Dzeko (positive for Covid-19 as Satriano and Cordaz). In place of the Calhanoglu suspended, space for Vidal or Gagliardini (open ballot).

BONUCCI – Leonardo Bonucci at a serious forfeit risk for the match against Napoli on Thursday. As reported by Sky Sports, the Juventus defender will hardly be able to respond to the resumption of the championship. Stopped by a fatigue in his left thigh (today’s exams excluded injuries), the player risks missing Napoli. An important and negative news for Max Allegri, especially considering the positivity to the Covid-19 by Giorgio Chiellini. Try de Ligt and Rugani at the center of the Juventus defense.

INSIGNE – As he writes The Gazzetta dello Sport, Lorenzo Insigne Thursday he will return to the field as a starter against Juve, after the relapse on the injury against Empoli. And in the meantime he spoke directly with Spalletti: “Lorenzo introduced himself, reiterating that he was ready to give his best beyond future choices with Toronto arriving. The technician in turn stressed to always count on him. In terms of the declaration of intent, there is nothing to complain. Then everything must be verified in a path in which results and performances will affect the moods of the square in one way or another ”, we read.

VERONA – Verona awaits updates on the injured front in anticipation of the resumption of the championship. As it relates The Arena: “Antonin’s recoveries are proceeding positively Barak, Koray Gunter and Nikola Kalinic. The improvements are constant but the final choice will be up to Igor Tudor ”. Despite a cautious optimism filtering out, the three remain in doubt for the January 6 match against Spezia. The new acquisition Fabio travels to a convocation Depaoli, who trained with the group for the first time yesterday.

ATALANTA – Second consecutive day in a group for Rafa Toloi at Atalanta. Gasperini has therefore recovered him and Joakim Maehle, already from last week in a group; it is still early days for Duvan Zapata, who continues to work separately and remains doubtful about the recovery. Here is the official Atalanta report “Nerazzurri at work this afternoon at the Centro Bortolotti in Zingonia in view of the next match against Torino scheduled for Thursday 6 January at the Gewiss Stadium for the 20th matchday of the Serie A TIM 2021-2022. Toloi regularly trained with the rest of the team. Tomorrow, Tuesday 4th January, the preparation will continue with another training session in the afternoon, again at the Bortolotti Center and behind closed doors ”.

SAMPDORIA – Individual sessions for Albin Ekdal (also on the field) and Valerio Verre (in the gym). On the other hand, Mikkel’s recovery process continues in Denmark Damsgaard which, as he relates The XIX century, should not return to Genoa before February. Meanwhile, the company has terminated the contract with Adrien Silva.

GOLDANIGA – Edward Goldaniga he will be sold from Sassuolo to Cagliari and today he was expected in Sardinia for medical examinations with his new team but, as reported by the player himself on social media, he tested positive at Covid and therefore will be forced to postpone medical examinations. Nothing precludes the transfer, now completed, to the rossoblù. “Hi everyone. I tested positive for Covid and am in isolation. I’m fine, I hope in days to be able to be operational again. I am very excited for what awaits me ”, the player’s message on Instagram. He is therefore the Sassuolo player who is now positive at Covid-19.

SALERNITANA – Salernitana’s training sessions resumed this afternoon at the CS “Mary Rosy”. Stefano Colantuono’s men opened the session with a technical warm-up before being engaged in a family kick against the Primavera team. Matteo Ruggeri did specific athletic work.

