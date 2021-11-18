FROM THE FIELDS – Pellegrini and Pedro in a group, Gosens news! The exams of Sanchez and Ounas, Dzeko… – SOS Fanta

The 13th day of Serie A after the break for the national teams is now around the corner. The championship round will start again on Saturday at 15 with Atalanta-Spezia and then on Monday with Verona-Empoli (18.30) and Turin-Udinese (20.45). Here are the news coming from the fields and newspapers in a fantasy football key between injuries, returns and possible line-up changes.

🚨 The results of the exams for Criscito and Caicedo

PILGRIMS – Here again Lorenzo Pilgrims. The knee inflammation is now over, for the first time – surprisingly and slightly earlier than expected – the Roma midfielder is back in the group today. José Mourinho smiles as he finds his captain after managing the problem during these rest days. Pellegrini spent the whole session with his teammates, he is to be considered recovered, to be sure of seeing him on the pitch from 1 ‘with Genoa we expect tomorrow’s training. If he’s okay, he’ll be able to play on the trocar. But in any case it goes towards the convocation, then further evaluations will be made close to the race. Marash is also in the group Kumbulla, who overcame the muscle strain he accused in the national team.

GOSENS – The signs are encouraging: after training apart from the last few days, Robin Gosens for the first time today worked partially in a group. A sign that the return is getting closer and closer after the long stop due to the muscle injury. Here is the official Atalanta report: “Afternoon of work at the Bortolotti Center in Zingonia for the Nerazzurri who are preparing their next league match against Spezia for the 13th matchday of the Serie A TIM 2021-2022. Gosens did part of the training with the group“, it is read. He will be gradually reinstated by Gian Piero Gasperini, who wants to have him in top form for December. But we cannot exclude a call-up already before, by the end of November (after Spezia, if it is still too early to see him on the list, there is Juve on the 27th), to rediscover the atmosphere of the match after a long period in Infirmary.

🔵 The results of the exams for Dybala

SANCHEZ – No Naples, but not just for Alexis Sanchez. Not a simple contracture for the Inter striker, as filtered at first by Chile. The instrumental tests of the past few hours have shown a muscle resentment. Sanchez will therefore remain stationary for about 15 days and will miss Naples, Shakhtar in the Champions League and Venice on 27 November. He will try to return with Spezia (1 December), then Inter will have Rome on the 4th and Real Madrid on the 7th: for those challenges Inzaghi expects to have him available and also in good physical condition.

INTER – Simone Inzaghi smiles ahead of Napoli. Said of de Vrij and Sanchez, who will not be there due to their respective muscle injuries, the Inter coach has however found two fundamental pawns today. As reported by Sky Sports, both Alessandro met in the group Sticks that Edin Dzeko. Having overcome their respective muscular problems, the two players trained with their teammates and are applying to play from 1 ‘. The sensations are positive, it is still early to make choices, but Inzaghi will have them at his disposal.

LAZIO – Here again Pedro. Maurizio Sarri and Lazio breathe a sigh of relief, the Spaniard is recovered. With Ciro Immobile on the road to recovery (except for sensational surprises he will not be risked), the return of the Spaniard is providential. He talks about it like this lalaziosiamonoi.it after today’s training: “Twenty-four hours ago he left the session early, today he arrived on the pitch with his teammates despite the blunt trauma to his right ankle remedied yesterday during a game clash with Radu”, we read. We go towards the trident with Felipe Anderson, Pedro and Zaccagni. Confirmations also from Manuel Lazzari, regularly on the pitch with his teammates: he will play on the right wing, with Hysaj on the left; out Marusic, positive for Covid-19.

ROMAGNOLI – The injury is in the back. Alessio Romagnoli he was not even on the bench in the derby before the break, but today he returned to the group and is therefore recovered in view of the Milan match against Fiorentina for the 13th day.

SAMPDORIA – Sampdoria continues the march towards the Salerno away match. After the meeting in the video room, Roberto D’Aversa and his staff conducted the second consecutive afternoon training session on pitch 2 of the “Mugnaini”, which was also attended by Omar Colley, the last to return after international commitments. As for singles, Maya Yoshida performed a specific session after undergoing physiotherapy treatments; full recovery program on the field instead for Ronaldo Vieira. Only therapies and physiotherapy for Mikkel Damsgaard and Nik Prelec. Finally, it is noted that the appeal for the disqualification of Adrien Silva was rejected: the midfielder therefore remains unavailable for the next match day.

SASSUOLO – The green-and-black preparations continue at the Mapei Football Center in view of Sunday’s 12.30 match at home against Cagliari. The team carried out an afternoon session with warm-up, bull, maneuver development, specific exercises for each department, small-field matches and an all-field match. Differentiated work for Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic and Edoardo Goldaniga. Cagliari is approaching, the two attacking players are still working separately for their respective muscle injuries: it is difficult to imagine them in the group, they have not yet returned to the group.

FIORENTINA – Fiorentina finds Bartlomiej again Dragowski. As it relates The Corriere dello Sport, the Polish goalkeeper could find a starting shirt against Milan at the resumption of the championship: “These two real training sessions that remain will ultimately be used by Dragowski to complete the long rehabilitation and return to the posts: the Polish goalkeeper was injured (injury to second degree of the microtendinous junction of the rectus femoris of the right thigh) in the final minutes of Fiorentina-Napoli on 3 October. The championship break helped him and now he is ready to return. But with all the necessary cautions and proofs “. Nico’s conditions will also be checked today Pulgar, returning from commitments with Chile and recovering from an ankle problem.

NAPLES – No Inter for Adam Ounas, stopped in the national team due to injury. Napoli made it known through an official statement: “Mertens, Osimhen and Ounas have returned from their commitments with their respective national teams. Following the injury suffered in the national team, the latter underwent clinical and instrumental tests that showed an elongation of the left rectus femoris muscle. Malcuit did the whole session as a group. Manolas did part of the work in the group and part personalized ”, we read. Ounas will return to Spalletti’s disposal only in December.

SPICE – The conditions of individuals and not only. Today Thiago Motta spoke at a press conference about Saturday’s match against Atalanta. Here are the statements of the Spezia coach, reported by TMW: “For Hristov there is a chance to play, we still have tomorrow to test his condition. I’m optimistic, he’s a guy who has always shown great professionalism, and he played even though he was in pain. We had the match with Fiorentina where in the warm-up he felt the adductor and stopped for two weeks taking care of himself. Now we have to see if it’s worth it, if it’s not worth it, someone else can play. With regard to Agudelo, this week he will not be in the group but we will try to join him next week, there is time to work with the group and do the work of his teammates. The banner, when it is positive, is always good. Thank you and in the end I am happy and I am happy because after the banner a victory came, and for the way we played that is what counts. The players are the protagonists of this beautiful sport. I’m happy for the banner, thank you all, we hope to continue like this. Goes and Sher? They are available. Sher is returning after a bone fracture, which we need to manage carefully. In recent days he has trained separately, without making contrasts, then in the last few days he has trained in a group. Let’s see if it will be worth taking them or if we will go to the next one “.

UDINESE – Nacho Pusset is recovered and is available to Luca Gotti for the match against Turin: The former Watford will not be among the 11 who will take the field from the start. In the event of playing with two men in front, the ownership would be up to Deulofeu and Beto, while with a couple or a trio of attacking midfielders, the Catalan and Pereyra would take the field in the first case, while Molina would be added in the second. The number 23 is however an important alternative for the Juventus team ”, he reports The Gazzetta dello Sport.

BOLOGNA – With Gary’s returns Medel and Nicolas Dominguez, all the nationals are back at the disposal of Sinisa Mihajlovic. During this afternoon’s training, the team carried out athletic activation and a series of technical-tactical exercises, divided into groups. Lorenzo De Silvestri worked in differentiated sessions. No news from the official report on Riccardo Orsolini’s conditions, only a precautionary stop after a blow to the knee yesterday in training …

RODRIGUEZ – Bad news for Ivan Juric from the infirmary. Here is the result of the exams for Ricardo Rodriguez, who was injured in the national team: “The instrumental tests which Ricardo Rodriguez was subjected to, after injury in the national team with Switzerland, confirmed the first assessments of the Swiss medical staff, highlighting the results of a lesion of the hamstring of the right thigh. The player underwent therapies today, new exams are scheduled for next week ”, reads the Torino report. He will be in the pits at least 20 days therefore and will return in December, it is still early for the exact times.

CAGLIARI – Rossoblù at work to prepare the match against Sassuolo, the “lunch match” of the 13th day of the Serie A championship. Under the orders of Mr. Mazzarri, the team took to the field to perform a technical activation first; then space for tactics. Last part of the session dedicated to a series of themed matches, at the end a match played on a small pitch. Luca Ceppitelli and Dalbert worked in part with the group; the custom Andrea Carboni and Damir Ceter continue.

