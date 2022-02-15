FROM THE FIELDS – Pobega has had an operation on his nose! When Ibra returns, news Praet, Giovinco, Acerbi… – SOS Fanta

The 25th matchday of Serie A ends at 20.45 with the postponement Spezia-Fiorentina (here the probable formations). From the fields and newspapers arrive important news in fantasy football after the weekend matches, including injuries, returns and possible changes in the hierarchies.

IBRAHIMOVIC – When he returns Zlatan Ibrahimovic? The Swede is still in the pits due to the Achilles tendon inflammation that has been tormenting him for several weeks now. And to see him back on the field, he will need a few more days: as he reports The Corriere della Sera, in fact, the Swedish striker will not return before the end of the month. As Pioli said he will miss the Salernitana, then – as he explains The Gazzetta dello Sport – “Udinese and the Coppa Italia derby on March 2 will follow: Zlatan’s real goal is to return to the top against Inter.”

POBEGA – Surprisingly, Tommaso Pobega works in the Turin home. The grenade club announced it on the official website: “Tommaso Pobega was subjected today to a surgery to reduce the fracture of the nasal bones remedied in a Turin-Venice game phase. The operation was performed by Professor Libero Tubino and his team, at the civil hospital of Chivasso, in the presence of the Turin medical staff. The soccer player in the next few days you will be able to resume preparation with a special protective mask“, it is read. Except for surprises, with the mask he will already be available for the derby with Juve on Friday. To understand then whether Juric will use it or not from 1 ‘.

PRAET – Not only Tommaso Pobega. Even today Dennis Praet he underwent surgery after the bone infringement at the level of the fifth metatarsal of his right foot accused on Friday. Torino, after confirming on social media that the operation was perfectly successful (here the photo), issued a statement: “Dennis Praet was operated on today in Belgium, in Antwerp at the AZ Monica clinic by Professor Geert Declercq – in the presence of a member of the Torino FC health staff – to stabilize the bone infringement at the level of the fifth metatarsal of the right foot. The surgery was perfectly successful and the player will start the rehabilitation process already in the next few days“. As announced by Ivan Juric after the match against Venezia, Praet’s season is over due to this injury.

BELOTTI – Andrea Belotti he returned to the field on Saturday night in Turin, complete with a goal disallowed. The Gallo seemed in excellent condition and the run-in ahead of the derby with Juventus has just begun: second The Gazzetta dello Sport, Juric will be monitoring it in the week but there is the temptation to launch it from the first minute. He will really play with Sanabria until gong.

LAZIO – Here are the latest on Lazio injuries from Lalaziosiamonoi: “The only ones absent are Unripe And Lazzari. The central will try for Thursday, he has definitively disposed of the second degree injury to the flexor, but the recovery is complicated and cannot risk another relapse after that of January 6 with Empoli. It will be decided at the last minute, but the return could take place on Sunday against Udinese. To evaluate the conditions of the winger, who came out against Bologna for a muscle problem in his right thigh: the strain is obvious, Sarri hopes that he is not second grade and that he can be available within 15-20 days “.

SAMPDORIA – After the knockout against Milan, the news came from the official Sampdoria website. Here is the club’s report after today’s training: “Kristoffer Askildsen and Sebastian Giovinco did a custom work preparation, first in the pool and then in the gym. Competitive recovery program for Maya Yoshida. Meanwhile, Mikkel Damsgaard continues his return schedule. Absent Antonio Candreva, who has used a permit“.

