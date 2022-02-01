FROM THE FIELDS – Stop Bernardeschi! Pellegrini, Bonucci Zapata, Ibra, Tomori, Pereyra, Cragno … – SOS Fanta

The transfer market is over, and Serie A will start again on Saturday. The 24th matchday of the championship is scheduled, much awaited after the repair and exchange auction. Here are the news coming from the fields on injuries, returns and possible formation changes in a fantasy football key:

JUVE – Leonardo Bonucci not yet recovered and Federico Bernardeschi also stops at Juventus. Verona will miss the latter, it is deduced from today’s Juventus report: “Bonucci, Morata and Pellegrini carried out a personalized work session as scheduled, while Bernardeschi, due to muscle fatigue, carried out a differentiated work program that it will continue until the end of the current week“. He will therefore aim for his return next week, or in the Italian Cup with Sassuolo or on Sunday with Atalanta. To understand whether or not Bonucci will return to the pits on Sunday against Verona, already in the pre-break.

ATALANTA – It’s not Duvan Zapata time yet. Here are the news from Atalanta’s training session today with a view to recovery: “Mister Gasperini directed a training session in the afternoon: I work separately for Zapata, therapies for Miranchuk ”, it reads. Muscle injury still not completely overcome for Duvan, who has not yet joined the group. Obviously you don’t want to take risks and so it is to be considered in doubt for the match against Cagliari on Sunday, with Muriel pre-alerted.

MILAN – Morning training for Milan with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Fikayo Tomori who continued their recovery path by carrying out personalized work in the gym and in the field respectively. Further details are offered MilanNews: “Zlatan Ibrahimovic who is relieving the discomfort in the right Achilles tendon. The Swede, as happens weekly, is managing his physique and the related annoyances that arise. Over the next few days, or between Thursday and Friday, it will be better to understand at what stage the inflammation of the tendon is. Fikayo Tomori did custom work. The operated knee responds well to requests, but its condition will be evaluated, with extreme care, day by day. It is not excluded that he can make it for the derby, but only the boy’s feelings will be able to tell whether or not he will be in the derby on Saturday. He did some running tests to understand how the knee reacts. It will be evaluated day by day in view of the return to the field “. Finally, Franck’s return to Italy should be noted Kessie who in the afternoon will work alone and then join the group tomorrow as well as Ante Rebic who today has done personalized work but tomorrow will be regularly in a group.

ROME – The sensations of the past few days are confirmed, Lorenzo Pilgrims is available for Rome-Genoa. He reports Sky Sports that today the Giallorossi captain carried out athletic tests which gave positive results. Josè Mourinho, on Saturday afternoon, will therefore be able to count on the midfielder for the first time since the quadriceps injury he accused last January 16th. He had also taken stock of his condition this morning The Corriere dello Sport: ”In the blue stage last week he only carried out personalized work but it was agreed not to take risks. Pellegrini has already told Mourinho that he is ready for Saturday. The break helped him to recover energy, to train even on rest days to be ready “.

UDINESE – Roberto’s return to the field is getting closer and closer Pereyra. As it relates The Gazzettino, yesterday the Argentine midfielder returned to work as a team, a symptom that the shoulder injury has been completely overcome. Difficult to see him already among the squads for the match against Turin at the resumption of the championship, more realistic that he can be available again for the match against Verona on 13 February.

NAPLES – Victor Osimhen aims to find a starting shirt in the second half but before the match against Venice, the Napoli striker is awaited by a new medical consultation. It signals it Tuttosport: “Today, when training resumes, Professor Gianpaolo Tartaro, the surgeon who operated Osimhen, will arrive in Castelvolturno. The reason? He will undergo a check-up visit, and then listen to him and understand how to make the mask lighter which will be developed by the Ruggiero Orthopedics. Even quickly, so as to allow him to wear it from the match on Sunday, when in Venice he will be back on the pitch from the first minute “.

LAZIO – Double session for Lazio today. Two good news and two bad news for Maurizio Sarri. As it relates lalaziosiamonoi, Ciro Property he regularly participated in both sessions after yesterday he was forced to leave early due to a shot taken in training. Luiz was also present both in the morning and in the afternoon Felipe, who has disposed of the muscular problems that forced him to leave the national team retreat in Coverciano last week and is regularly available for the match against Fiorentina on Saturday night. The two bad news relate to the conditions of Pedro and Francesco Unripe. Neither of them was seen on the field today in Formello: “Absent Pedro And Unripe, the former is better off than the defender and is certainly closer to the return. Acerbi is struggling with a second degree injury to the left thigh flexor. Presence in very strong doubt. Pedro, the other in the pits for muscle problems, this morning remained at rest after the differentiated work yesterday afternoon. However, the Spaniard should recover in time for Saturday ”.

CABRAL – Lazio welcomes Jovane Cabral but for The Corriere dello Sport It is not clear if the attacker will immediately enter the biancocelesti rotations: “Jovane Cabral is the new Lazio reinforcement. You will be ready to welcome him, to understand if the player can immediately make himself available to the team. It comes from an injury that kept him stationary from late November to mid-January. Back on the field last January 22 playing the last 15 minutes in the match between Sporting Lisbon and Braga. For him this year 10 appearances, 1 goal and 1 assist in the league. Never employed full time. To date, after the medical examinations and the first training sessions, it will be necessary to understand the state of form of the boy. A quarter of an hour of play after a 57-day break: in Formello there could be a personalized plan ready for him ”.

GENOA – It was a real revolution that Genoa experienced during this last market session. Between purchases and disposals, the team has completely changed its face. For The XIX century, on a tactical level Genoa should continue in the wake of the 4-2-3-1 with the central couple formed by Ostigard and Vanheusden while Hefti and Criscito, as soon as the captain recovers. Cambiaso and Calafiori are also available, ready to take the place on the left in case Criscito climbs in the middle. In midfield Sturaro-Rovella should be the ideal pair of midfielders (Frendru is there too) with Badelj and Portanova playing for a starting shirt if necessary. The biggest news will be seen in attack, first of all with Amiri in the role of attacking midfielder to support the only striker at the moment more Right than Piccoli. On the right, keep an eye on the latest arrival Gudmundsson who could undermine Ekuban while on the left the holder on the card will be Kelvin Yeboah.

BOLOGNA – Despite the elimination in the Africa Cup, Musa’s presence on the pitch from 1 ‘ Barrow in Empoli-Bologna it is not so obvious. Report The Corriere dello Sport that the Gambia team has not yet left Cameroon and therefore at the moment the most concrete scenario is that for which Barrow will only be in Italy on Thursday. In the meantime, the first training tests for Mihajlovic: the condition of Schouten but the ballot with Aebischer it will remain open until the end, reintegrated into a group Dijks who should replace the suspended Hickey on the left while Arnautovic he is following a custom-loaded work schedule that should get him in condition in time for the game.

FIORENTINA – The good news for Fiorentina came yesterday from Uruguay where Lucas Torreira has been negativized by Covid-19. For The Corriere dello Sport his use is expected from 1 ‘against Lazio on Saturday evening despite the player returning to Italy only on Thursday around lunchtime. The same day they will return from their commitments with Argentina Martinez Fourth and Nico Gonzalez, also candidates for a starting shirt as well as Ikoné. The real training doubt concerns the attack where at the moment there is still no clear hierarchy between Piatek And Cabral. A runoff that will be dissolved only on the eve of the match against Lazio.

CAGLIARI – Resumption of training at the Assemini Sports Center: the week of preparation for the match in Bergamo begins, scheduled for Sunday. The team began today’s session with activation and speed exercises. Following exercises on ball possession and athletic work; to close a match played on small spaces. He resumed training with the Alessio Cragno group; custom works for Damir Ceter and Nahitan Nandez.

SAMP – Always without nationals Omar Colley and Tomás Rincón, Marco Giampaolo and staff focused the afternoon training on Field 1 on technical drills, tactical tests and themed matches. Field work for Albin Ekdal (suspended), Fabio Quagliarella and Ronaldo Vieira. Individual program between gym and camp for Maya Yoshida; recovery path for Mikkel Damsgaard.

VENICE – Important news for the Venice on the Covid-19 front with seven members who were negativized. This is the statement: “Venezia FC announces that seven registered previously positive results at Covid-19, have now become negative. At the moment they are waiting to take the fitness visits provided for by the health protocol, in order to be able to join the rest of the squad again. Currently, therefore, only one case of positivity persists within the team group. Venezia will be on the pitch again on February 6 against Napoli, in a match valid for Matchday 24 of the 2021/2022 Serie A championship ″.

SALERNITANA – The US Salernitana 1919 announces that, following the swabs carried out today, a footballer tested positive for Covid-19.

