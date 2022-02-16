FROM THE FIELDS – Stop El Shaarawy, here are the times! Lozano, Gosens, Bernardeschi, Romero, Falcone… – SOS Fanta

After last night’s postponement between Spezia and Fiorentina, the European cups start again. Tomorrow Inter will take the field, facing Liverpool for the round of 16 of the Champions League. Below are the news coming from the fields on injuries, re-joining the group and possible formation changes in a fantasy football key.

⚠️ Bad news for Lazzari: the results of the exams and recovery times

EL SHAARAWY – No Verona and except for surprises not even Spezia for Stephan El Shaarawy at home in Rome. Forced to forfeit in Sassuolo, the winger has undergone tests in these hours that confirmed the calf injury. Second Sky Sports, the stop will be at least 15 days: El Sha he will therefore try to return for the match against Atalanta on 5 March. Bad news for Roma, Mourinho and the fantasy coaches.

INZAGHI – After the press conference, Simone Inzaghi also spoke to SportMediaset towards tomorrow’s match against Liverpool. Here are the statements of the Inter coach on the singles: “I think Lautaro comes from an excellent performance in Naples where he was inside the game and did very well, like Dzeko and Sanchez. Caicedo is putting himself on par, working very well every day, we are waiting for Correa who is a great resource for us like everyone else. Every coach would like to have all the arrows in their bow now, but playing so often it is difficult to have them all available ”.

INTER – Updates from Appiano Gentile after today’s Inter training session. Alexander Sticks he trained regularly in a group and is available for the match against Liverpool, having overcome his ankle problem. Felipe is also in a group Caicedo. Robin’s recovery also continues Gosens that each has carried out a personalized training on the field also working with the ball. Also customized for Joaquin Correa. Absent Matias Vecino.

JUVENTUS – As stated in the official report, today Danilo he did not train with the group because he took one day off. The Brazilian full-back will still miss Friday night’s derby against Torino because he is disqualified. I still work separately for Federico Bernardeschi who continues in his recovery work with the trainers.

UNERBI – Porto in the sights for Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio. Rotations in sight, with Leiva and Luis Alberto who will play from 1 ‘given the suspensions in Serie A. As reported lalaziosiamonoi.itThere will not be “Unripe, stopped since January 6 due to a second degree injury to the left thigh flexor. The defender will miss the Europa League match and will try to return in time for the away match in Udine scheduled for Sunday. The calendar is tight, better not risk it, the former Sassuolo has already had to deal with a relapse that aggravated the previous injury “, reads.

FALCONE OR AUDERO – “San Siro has told once more that Wladimir Falcon he is climbing the hierarchy and can really undermine the role of number one for the declared owner Emil Audero ”. Like this The Gazzetta dello Sport on the situation doorman for the Sampdoria: “An absolutely unimaginable situation at the beginning of the season, increasingly convincing performances have thus delayed the return of Audero”. And now? The newspaper talks about it: “Now it remains to understand what Giampaolo will want to do in view of the advance against Empoli, a match in which the Sampdoria players play an important wild card on their way to salvation. The basic concept of the technician does not change: pre-established hierarchies confirmed between number one and twelfth, but then there are the variants that can determine a change in the race. How, in fact, is happening. It is therefore possible that it will be up to Falcone again, even if no one at Sampdoria intends to question Emil’s last four years in Sampdoria and his 129 appearances “.

SAMPDORIA – Sampdoria continues its approach to the match against Empoli, scheduled for Saturday at the “Ferraris” (3.00 pm). Marco Giampaolo and his staff divided the team again into two groups: regenerating aerobic with and without the ball for those who accumulated the most minutes with Milan, to which Maya was added Yoshida who took the first test with his teammates; strength in the gym and transformation on field 1 of the “Mugnaini” for all the others available. As for the singles, Kristoffer Askildsen carried out a competitive recovery program; custom prep work for Sebastian Giovinco. Mikkel Damsgaard, on the other hand, continues his roadmap towards the return. Finally, the surgery for the reconstruction of the anterior cruciate of the left knee to which Manolo was subjected in the morning was perfectly successful Gabbiadini. The intervention, which lasted about 90 minutes, was carried out by Professor Stefano Zaffagnini and his team. The attacker will remain hospitalized at the “Madre Fortunata Toniolo” nursing home in Bologna for the normal post-operative course, to then continue the rehabilitation process in Genoa.

SPICE – Two returns are approaching for Thiago Motta towards the next engagements. Here is the official report on today’s resumption of training at home Spezia, after yesterday’s knockout against Fiorentina: “Unloading session for the boys who took the field yesterday, while the others carried out technical-tactical exercises and matches on a small pitch. Personalized work for Sher and Bastoni, ever closer to returning to the group“.

BOLOGNA – “Finding a more solid home score is the solution to get back on track”. The Bologna look for a jolt today The Gazzetta dello Sport go back to talking about a possible turning point tactics: “From today, the rossoblù will work in view of the match against Spezia in this direction and Mihajlovic will have to deal with the disqualifications of Medel and Svanberg. In place of the Chilean, in the center of the defense, the ballot between Bonifazi and Binks, while in midfield the Swede could be replaced by Aebischer, who would make his debut from 1 ‘, or by Soriano who with the passage to 3-4-3 would be set back in the median“, it is read.

ROMERO – Venezia finds Sergio Romero in anticipation of the home match against Genoa: “After being in Argentina for the birth of his son, the goalkeeper of Venezia, Sergio Romero, will return to Italy on Wednesday morning. The extreme defender will then undergo the molecular swab and will re-aggregate with the rest of the group “, points out TMW.

NAPLES – Few news from the first training session of Naples ahead of the match against Barcelona: Tuanzebe carried out personalized training on the pitch, Lobotka And Politano they did therapies, therapies and gym for Lozano. But when does the Mexican come back? Try to explain it The Republic: “Hirving Lozano is recovering from the dislocation in his right shoulder remedied with the Mexican national team. He did not have an operation, so he should cross the finish line of the call in March “. It will be necessary to understand if immediately at the beginning of the month or not, he will also have to return to his condition after the long absence from the fields.

TURIN – Session for Torino at Filadelfia, in preparation for the derby on Friday evening. After the video tactical analysis, Ivan Juric directed a technical program. I work out in the gym for Pobega, post nasal bone surgery. A training session is scheduled for tomorrow. According to Corriere della Sera, the midfielder will be regularly available for Friday’s derby. To understand if he will play from the beginning or if he will take over from a match in progress

