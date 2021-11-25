FROM THE FIELDS – Zappacosta news! Ribery out, Larsen, Fabian Ruiz, Insigne, Chiellini, Dybala… – SOS Fanta

The European commitments of the Italians end this evening, with the Europe and Conference League matches. Below are the news coming from the fields and newspapers on injuries (and recovery times), returns and possible line-up changes in a fantasy football perspective towards the 14th matchday of Serie A.

ZAPPACOSTA – Good news arrives from Atalanta training. Especially for David Zappacosta. As reported by Bergamoesport, his ankle deflated after the injury suffered in the Champions League and he was on the pitch with his teammates today. So it was just a big scare, but the fear seems to have passed. Zappacosta is already much better and should be called up for Juve. As always, if it is not 100%, no risks will be taken, but the feelings are positive. Tomorrow the squad, the former Genoa should be part of it, then he will evaluate Gasperini. The convocation of Gosens, the response for him as for Hateboer will arrive tomorrow with the list before the away match in Turin. The German has the chance to be there at least for the bench. Zappacosta, on the other hand, could also do it for a starting shirt, but everything will be decided tomorrow.

CHIELLINI AND BERNARDESCHI – Juventus’ preparation for the match against Atalanta has begun. Confirmed the rumors of the morning with Massimiliano Allegri recovering Giorgio Chiellini. The Juventus captain, as reported by the club in the official report, trained regularly in a group. Federico also worked with him with his teammates Bernardeschi, out against Lazio for the muscle problem accused in the national team. He too goes towards the call-up for Saturday’s match.

JUVE – Paulo Dybala from the start against Atalanta. As it unveils today Tuttosport, Max Allegri thinks about it after running in a match in progress with Chelsea. Preserved with Lazio (not even called up), managed with Chelsea, now expected on the pitch from 1 ‘in the important championship match. Paired with Alvaro Morata, at the center of Juve’s attack, with Federico’s return to the band church, in its ideal role. It can change position too McKennie, which can climb to the center of the median next to Locatelli. The latest possible news concerns the defense and in particular Giorgio Chiellini, who is back in the group today and wants to be there from 1 ′: in the event he will undermine one between de Ligt and Bonucci (unless Juve play 3 in defense).

NAPLES – “Anguissa has undergone therapies. Fabian personalized in the gym. Insigne customized in the gym and on the pitch “. So says the Napoli report after today’s training session, a session in which the team worked in two groups, that is, unloading for those who took the field yesterday in Moscow and normal sitting for everyone else. As for Fabian Ruiz and Insigne, both will be re-evaluated after tomorrow’s training in anticipation of Sunday’s match against Lazio. On the presence of the Spanish midfielder Luciano Spalletti spoke yesterday at the conference (“Fabian because he had a small problem: by making him play, I risked him for Sunday. Better to say it right away, otherwise a case comes out. I didn’t play it, maybe in 10-15 minutes he risked getting hurt and skipping Lazio. So instead he can play “) while the chances of seeing the captain on the field are rising but everything will depend on the answers that his knee will give in the next two sessions.

EMPOLI – Important news from planetempoli.it on the conditions of Aurelio Andreazzoli’s team after the knockout of Verona. As we read on the site, “the most important news, given the latest events, is that the gastrointestinal problem is returning and all staff are regularly available. Also available Henderson who had suffered a blow during the Verona race. There should be no doubt about the return of Stojanovic from the first minute in a defense that offers several ballots already starting with the one between Parisi and Marchizza on the other side. In the middle of the field he paws Zurkowski who should also have been a starter in last Monday’s race. Ricci is also in the predicate of starting from the beginning. To understand instead where there is the usual puzzle with Pinamonti to be the only one sure to go inside ”, we read.

SALERNITANA – No Cagliari for Franck Ribery. Returned from the knee problem, but stopped by gastroenteritis and not summoned by Stefano Colantuono. Among others, Strandberg and M. Coulibaly are also out. Here is the official list of the Salernitana house for tomorrow’s challenge: Belec, Fiorillo, Guerrieri; Bogdan, Delli Carri, Gagliolo, Gyomber, Jaroszynski, Ranieri, Veseli; Capezzi, Coulibaly L., Di Tacchio, Kechrida, Obi, Zortea; Bonazzoli, Djuric, Gondo, Simy, Vergani.

BOLOGNA – “Under an incessant rain, the team continued their preparation for the match in La Spezia. The rossoblùs carried out technical-tactical work in groups, with Lorenzo De Silvestri who trained in differentiated sessions and Andreas Skov Olsen who continued the therapies ”, reads the Bologna report. Mihajlovic’s hope is to have the Italian winger available, which at the moment is in doubt. De Silvestri himself spoke to the club’s official channels: “The recovery is progressing well and I’m doing my best to recover as best as possible, but when I get back on the pitch I’ll have to feel in good shape. We will see progress day by day, now I am working with the medical staff, the physiotherapists and I would like to thank them all. To be there for the away game in La Spezia I will wait until the end of the week, but I can tell you that I will do my best, so I hope to be available “, his words reported by Bolognasportnews.

ILIC – After remaining in the stands also in the recent match against Empoli, the Serbian midfielder Ivan Ilić is now ready to return and should be available for Saturday’s match against Sampdoria, expanding the choices of Igor Tudor. To report it is today’s edition of The Arena. However, we are moving towards the confirmation of the Tameze-Veloso couple in the middle of the field.

SAMPDORIA – The preparation of Sampdoria for the home advance against Hellas Verona continues in the rain. After a video-analysis session, Roberto D’Aversa and staff conducted a short but intense morning training on field 2 of the “Mugnaini” of Bogliasco. Ernesto Torregrossa and Ronaldo Vieira continued their respective recovery programs; therapies and physiotherapy for Mikkel Damsgaard and Fabio Depaoli (the latter also in the pool).

LARSEN – Jens Stryger is back in the group Larsen. Yesterday, the Dane protagonist of a tug-of-war with Udinese for the refusal of the renewal of the contract, carried out the scheduled training session together with his teammates. This news, however, does not suggest any brightening on the horizon as regards its contractual position. In fact, explains the Veneto messenger: “Not summoned to Turin, Larsen should not find a place even with Genoa and in the next matches, waiting for the winter transfer session, given the hard line taken by the company that has decided not to use the Dane’s performances until a possible signature on renewal. However, pending possible developments, the return to the group of the winger may be a signal to Larsen, who yesterday took part in the whole session dedicated to the technique carried out at Bruseschi under the careful direction of Luca Gotti. The coach followed the training step by step having everyone available, and from today he will fine-tune the tactics to challenge Genoa with the intent of putting the classification back on track with the three points “.

SASSUOLO – No news after today’s session: “Differentiated work for Jeremie Boga, Filip Djuricic and Edoardo Goldaniga“, Reports the club in its report. Their presence against Milan remains in strong doubt., They continue to train separately as always.

UDINESE – “Changes are coming. The most popular name is that of Lazar Samardzic“. So today The Gazzetta dello Sport on the possible news of Gotti’s training for his Udinese: “The German of Serbian origin was born an attacking midfielder and by his own admission prefers to play as close as possible to the opponent’s goal, but he was also tried in the position of indoor. Does it make sense that he is identified as the man who can change the inertia of the season in the nerve center of the pitch? The talent is there, no doubt about it. The boy also has a lot of it ”.

