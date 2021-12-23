Sports

from the film with Verdone as goalkeeper of Sampdoria

ROME – From “Honeymoons” to the Olimpico, from a small actor to a great protagonist on the pitch. The story of Wladimir Falcon it’s incredible and probably deserves a movie of its own. The Sampdoria goalkeeper yesterday was the starter in Serie A in a stadium he knows well, the Olimpico where as a boy he went to cheer on his Roma in the Curva Sud. And he played a fabulous match against Roma managing to stop José Mourinho’s team at 1-1.

But the story of Falcone must also be told for another particularity: his mini career as an actor in one of Carlo Verdone’s most famous films, “Honeymoons”. Falcone is the three-month-old baby that the famous Roman actor holds in his arms, intent on washing him after a diaper change, while desperately trying to book a charter for Tunisia. An acting career that began and ended in that short clip of the film, but which for him is also the pride of a true Roman and a lover of Verdone’s films. A few years ago the two met and took a photo together in memory of the old days. From acting career to goalkeeper career. At the Olimpico another great success that he will be able to remember for his entire career.

