From the first Mutant Festival to the return of the Milwaukee Ripper | The #Hashtags of NO | New music and the best to watch, read, play, try and learn

#RoundOfFree CTZ won the Red Bull Batalla Buenos Aires regional and advanced to the 2022 Argentine final alongside Dybbuk, Jesse Pungaz and Ritter. In addition, the Argentine documentary saga debuted rumbling the word, with four episodes that delve into hip hop culture; every Wednesday for Encounter.



#VideosWithCream Uji unleashed flashy theatrical choreography with a sense of ritual and defiance of gravity in the clip of oropo. Dominga had the days she faced Whiskey like a disturbing fable of pigs in the Buenos Aires night. The performer Ceretti added the Mexican Lasser Drakar for the video of Tell me yes, with choreos in the open air, the Statue of Liberty and a singer tied to the train tracks. And LWLO put together a feast of glitter, balloons, garlands, a supermarket, furries, pillows and a tiktoker wink for espin4s.

#Festivallipsis The Mutante Festival debuts on 6/4 at C Art Media Complex, with installations, light art, an illustrators fair and touches by Lucy Patané, My Invincible Friend, Los Besos, Daniel Melero, Nicolás Mateo and Melanie Williams & el Cabloide.



#Screen shots Do you want movies right? A girl who works in a factory is the axis of clock loneliness, the film by César González with Érica Rivas, which has performances on Thursdays in June at the Cultural Center for Cooperation. A family begins to rot in the midst of a social crisis in 2001: while Kubrick was in space, by Gabriel Nicoli, which is on Flow On Demand. And an artist works with garbage accumulated by her mother in the documentary A bag full of bagsby Leonardo Petralia, which is screened on 3/6 at the CC San Martín.

#MakeitSimple In May, the Cordoba movement opened the tap and released a flood of new singles, such as those by female singer Paz Carrara (Anchor), of the power trio Siva (Lonely Satellite), by Valdes with CA7RIEL as guest (when everything goes out), from the band Rayos Laser (Nothing from me), from the Los Caligaris combo (With you) and Bambi, who is from Buenos Aires but added a feat by Celli from Córdoba (I live in a song). In addition, there are songs by Sol Quintas going around (Ephemeral), by Popi Tass (Tablecloth), from MP El Juvenil (how many times ma), from La Perla Irregular (the doublet dew theme + pop destination), from The Captain’s Fanfare (Happiness) and Thumbnails (Tour).

#High season If conspiracies are your thing, a journalist investigates 300 disappearances in a neuropsychiatric hospital in the series limetown, with the crack Jessica Biel, and is already on Flow On Demand. On the other hand, the documentary saga Killer Cannibal retrieves the story of the serial killer known as “The Milwaukee Ripper”, from 6/2 on Paramount+.

#SessionWithLove Manuela de las Casas recorded a hypnotic live session of the song lifts me up, in a terrace situation. While the singers Rodrigo Soler and Julián Oroz produced four-hand reversion from Juliet and the Horseman on the Walnut Treein parallel session pandemic format.