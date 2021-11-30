From the French ‘Piero Angela’ to Natalie Portman, recommended books for Christmas: LOLnews

News

From the French 'Piero Angela' to Natalie Portman, recommended books for Christmas

Undecided about the gifts to give for Christmas 2021? Among the books recommended ‘Fairy tales’ by Natalie Portman and ‘The Incredible Story of a Snowflake’ by Étienne Ghys for Sonda Editori

Christmas is upon us and the race for the best gift has already started: those who have many friends and are thinking of little thoughts for all points on the books, arrive in Italy ‘Fiabe’ by Natalie Portman and ‘The Incredible Story of a Snowflake’ by Étienne Ghys for Sonda Editori.

Recommended books for Christmas: Natalie Portman’s ‘Fairy Tales’ Against Stereotypes

The Oscar-winning actress made her 40-year-old debut in children’s literature after dual maternity experience deciding to rewrite with an ironic and much more inclusive look popular fairy tales like ‘The hare and the tortoise ‘and’ The country mouse and the city mouse ‘(by Aesop) and’ The three little pigs’.

The most beloved traditional tales have been reinterpreted in a modern way for overcome gender stereotypes and sensitize the little ones to important issues such as food or the environment.

Photo: Uff. press Edizioni Sonda

Natalie Portman noted that the vast majority of fairy tales she read to her children had male characters as protagonists:

“I rewrote them – he said – to make them ‘gender-proof’ in fact my characters are both male and female and they all have the same importance”.

Recommended books for Christmas: ‘The Incredible Story of a Snowflake’

To keep an eye on too ‘The Incredible Story of a Snowflake’ by Étienne Ghys. For those unfamiliar with the great mathematician known for his studies in dynamical systems and geometry, know that he is known as the French ‘Piero Angela’.

Photo: Uff. press Edizioni Sonda

The luminary tried to explain how magical every single snowflake is, whose structure and formation continues to be at the center of the attention of researchers in order to give a rational explanation to this mystery that nature offers us.

Photo: Uff. press Edizioni Sonda

