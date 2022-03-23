From the Friends apartments to Pretty Woman’s suite: these are the plans of the most famous TV and movie properties

There are iconic houses or apartments that often serve as inspiration for people in their homes: the dream of living in an apartment like the one in Monica Geller from friends or the one of Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City. A Spanish designer named Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde became a fan of recreate in plans the most famous properties of the series and the cinema.

Among the titles on which it has been inspired are films such as Pretty Woman, Psychosis and White House (Rick’s Cafe) and series ranging from mad man or Fraser even cartoons like The Simpson.

“What I am looking for for this project is that the houses, apartments or businesses are iconic and recognizable places, either because of their presence or because of their relevance in the series or movie,” the designer told the Spanish media.

Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde -who draws the sketches of the recording sets by hand and they take “between 40 and 50 hours”- published them on Deviantart, a kind of gallery on-line, so that the fans of the series could see them and thus they began to circulate on the internet. Later, they were replicated by US media such as the Huffington Post or the Chicago Tribune.

“I did the Fraser about ten years ago as a personal whim because, apart from the fact that I really liked the series, I thought his apartment was fabulous and I wanted to see it represented in a plan to get an idea of ​​the whole. I didn’t do any more until a few months ago when a friend, a big fan of sex and the city He asked me to take this back and do the one with the lead character, Carrie Bradshaw. Later she told me that she could not miss the friendsetc…”, explains Lizarralde.

Later, they did a couple of orders for him and an account was opened on a platform for the sale of all kinds of “handicrafts”.

How do you make the plans for the different sets? First of all, look for images of the recording sets in different episodes or with screenshots and photos of the set itself. Then, he participates in forums dedicated to the series where he asks for help locating a certain chapter. In this way, he takes reference of the distribution of the furniture, the dimensions, the decoration and prepares a scheme that he later turns into a technical or architectural plan. “In a second part, after having the base defined, I go back to look at images and captures to take details of pieces of furniture, colors, fabrics, decorative objects, etc. This gets complicated with series that have had many seasons because the sets change throughout the series,” he details.

Plan of the apartment of the character of Carrie Bradshaw Sex and the city Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde

the plane of friends is one of the most outstanding of the Spanish author, who drew in the same image department of characters Joey and Chandler next to the corridor of the building and the apartment they shared Monica and Rachel. In this way, the designer reflected in a single floor the most emblematic places of the series, where most of the stories between the protagonists take place.

Plan of the bar from the Cheers series Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde

The Spaniard does not only draw houses or apartments. One of his creations is inspired by the hotel suite of Pretty Woman that they share Julia Roberts and Richard Gere. The sketch contemplates all the details: from a large terrace with outdoor furniture, the bathroom with Jacuzzi and the dining area and the living room where some of the most remembered scenes of the classic film take place.

And, as a good Spaniard, I could not miss the shot of one of the director’s most emblematic films Pedro Almodovar How is it Women at the edge of a nervous attack and the super apartment with a spectacular terrace of the character played by the actress carmen maurain which almost the entire film takes place

Plan of the apartment of the character played by Carmen Maura in the film Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde

Among the shots of animated films, the emblematic house of The Simpson includes rigorous floor plans, revealing a room that goes unnoticed by fans of the series. It is a room “that appears and disappears”.

He is currently working on a book on television plans that he plans to publish next year.