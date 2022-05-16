From the front, the granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez taught how to look beautiful in a minidress

Galilea López Morillo visited the “Iroquois Obstacle Course 2022” in the city of Nashville. This long-awaited event is held on the second Saturday of May each year at Percy Warner Park.

Precisely in the state of Tennessee, the granddaughter of José Luis “El Puma” Rodríguez has her real estate office. The businesswoman travels frequently to that mentioned area and to the city of Miami.

this past saturday, Galilea Lopez Morillo He once again demonstrated all his beauty on virtual platforms. The model also posted two photos on her official Instagram account that unleashed all the sighs of her thousands of followers. The Latina wore a low-cut white minidress with a white spot print with a black spot print, a lady’s hat with white tulle, gloves of the same color and a small yellow bag. The young woman complemented her look with her hair up and a delicate make up.

Galilea López Morillo posing. Source: Instagram Galilea López Morillo

“Iroquois Obstacle Course 2022 What an experience! I always wanted to attend these types of events and dress for the occasion. What a joy to be able to go! Already planning for next year, I made some good notes on this one. The main one is… NO HEELS NEXT TIME” was the lengthy text he chose Lopez Morillo as a caption for his aforementioned post on the popular network of the little camera.

Galilea López Morillo posing. Source: Instagram Galilea López Morillo

This mentioned publication of the granddaughter of the “Puma” Rodriguez He obtained thousands of likes on Instagram, easily surpassing the barrier of thousands of hearts in just hours. “That? She is my Granddaughter! GALILEE! One of My Diamonds BLESSED!”, “Bellaaaaaaaaaaaaa wowwwwww what a wonderful event!!!!! Without heels???? Jamassssss” and “She like all the Morillo natural beauty God and the sweetie bless you always. SUCCESS ”were some of the most outstanding messages that the brunette received in her post.