From the front, the wife of Marco Antonio Solís raises the temperature with an incredible photo shoot

Marco Antonio Solís is one of the most beloved Mexican singers, although his musical knowledge transcends borders. He recently communicated on his networks that he met the prestigious Armenian Chef, who is a “fervent follower” of the songs of “the buki”.

“He treated us with all the love in his heart. My countrymen ????as always friendly, attentive and very excited, good and hardworking people. How I like this positive and helpful attitude. God bless you and thank you for so much love” was the message of Framewho added a video of the pleasant moment on their networks.

In the last few hours, his wife Cristy Solís shared a couple of images from a photo session in which she is seen posing from the front with a red muscle shirt and a rose in her hand. In addition, the lace accompanied her look with a chain with a charm of the famous “protective Turkish eye” and large silver earrings.

Cristy Solis posing. Source: Instagram @cristy_solis

“Blessed are the people who tell you just what you need to hear, at the right time” was the thoughtful phrase used by the wife of Marco Antonio Solis to accompany the post. It reached 4000 likes and comments. Her daughter, Alison Solís, left her the word “Wonderful” written in English.

Cristy Solis posing. Source: Instagram @cristy_solis

Actress Jackie Guerrido commented “Belllaaaaa”. “Good evening my dearest cristi, always a classy lady who lives and loves life to the fullest. Greetings Michael! all our love christian You are unique in your class, I miss you, I love you, my friend, blessings” was another message from her fans.