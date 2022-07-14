From the fun night of Olivia Rodrigo and Sebastian Croft to Zendaya’s surprise to Tom Holland: celebrities in one click

Selena Gomez was photographed leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, accompanied by Nat Wolff. He wore a shirt and wide white pants with a jean jacket and a black shoulder bag (Photos: The Grosby Group)

Zendaya surprised Tom Holland on the set of "The Crowded Room," which is being shot in New York. The artist also did not go unnoticed and set a trend with her look: she wore a black set of high-waisted pants and a top with a leather jacket

Eiza González and Jason Momoa sparked rumors of romance when they were seen leaving a few minutes apart from an event at the Soho House Private Members Club in London. According to the local press, both were in charge of leaving the establishment separately but in order to carry out a distraction maneuver.

Olivia Rodrigo and Sebastian Croft were photographed leaving a show in London arm in arm. Then, they went to eat at an exclusive restaurant. The artist wore a white dress and a black leather jacket with different colored prints that she combined with the platforms she was wearing

Shopping day. Katie Holmes toured the most exclusive stores in New York. To do this, she opted for a comfortable look: loose blue pants, gray long-sleeved printed shirt. In addition, she wore a mask and a black leather bag that she combined with her sneakers.

As usual, Lucy Hale maintains her daily sports routine: this time she went for a walk through the streets of her neighborhood in Los Angeles and did so with a bottle of water to hydrate herself. To do this, she wore a set of leggings and sports top

romantic vacation. Anuel and Yailin continue to enjoy their days off in Ibiza. They rented a luxurious yacht and took the opportunity to do water sports

A different walk. Jennifer Lawrence went for a walk through the streets of New York with her partner, art gallery owner Cooke Maroney, and her baby. They stopped for breakfast at a coffee shop and continued on their way.

Kendall Jenner trained in a private gym in Los Angeles. She was photographed as she was leaving on her way to her car. To do this, she wore a sporty look: black bikers and an oversize shirt. In addition, she carried a huge bottle of water to hydrate herself during class.

Shopping day. Karlie Kloss toured the most exclusive stores of a mall in Miami. For this, she wore a dark jean jumpsuit that she combined with white leather sneakers

