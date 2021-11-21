From the golden years to the ‘double’ marriage, your songs have marked an era but what is Christian doing today?

The amazing career and current life of one of the most acclaimed stars of the 80s, Gaetano Cristiano Vincenzo Rossi aka Christian.

On the stage of the Sanremo Festival he depopulated with his songs and his charm ‘a la Julio Iglesias’, but not everyone knows how the fantastic musical career of Christian. Born in Palermo on 8 September 1947, as a young man he played football but had to give up playing due to a cardiac arrhythmia.

In addition to football, another great passion of his was music and, after moving to Milan with his family for the work of his policeman father, he began to participate in various auditions, arriving to participate in the New Voices Festival in Milan. Here is even Leo Chiosso, author for Mina, to notice his talent.

Not everyone knows that it was the famous Italian singer who suggested his stage name ‘Christian ‘. In the ’70s he begins to get his first satisfactions but it is with the song Daniela which reaches international fame.

Participate 6 times in the Sanremo Festival where his songs, like Another life another love (1982), Hug me my love (1983) and Air and music (1987), conquered the public and consecrated him among the most loved singers of the time.

These are magnificent years for Christian who, in addition to professional success, crowns his dream of love by marrying the showgirl Dora Moroni with whom he has his son Alfredo who now lives in the United States. The couple separated in 1997 with great pain on the part of the singer, but the twist is just around the corner.

So let’s find out what Christian has done in recent years both from a professional and private point of view.

Remember Christian? What does the beloved artist of the 80s do today

The following decade does not see the publication of new albums on his part but only best of and Christmas songs. With the new millennium instead it returns with new records: Heart traveling (2000), Dawn at last (2004) and For love (2007).

In 2015 he released other revivals and in 2017, the single Heaven and hell paired with Dora Moroni. When the two, guests in January of this year by Barbara D’Urso on Sunday Live, announced they had be back together, for the fans it was an immense joy. In 2008 Christian became the grandfather of a beautiful granddaughter.

In September 2020 Christian was also a guest on Tv8 at the broadcast hosted by Enrico Papi Name the tune – guess the song.

