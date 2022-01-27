From the Gulf to Norway, the EU examines the gas routes against Russian blackmail – Corriere.it

from Francesca Basso Giuseppe Sarcina

An emergency plan developed with the United States to reduce the dependence of the Old Continent on Moscow but there are three unknowns: production, prices and ships.

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENTS IN BRUSSELS AND WASHINGTON – Reduce the European Union’s dependence on Russian gas. Brussels is currently developing an emergency plan to guarantee the continent’s energy security in case of aggression of Ukraine by Russia. And to do so, it needs to import gas from the United States and strengthen other alliances. There is much concern, the Russian troops massed on the border with Ukraine and in Belarus portend war scenarios. The sanctions against Moscow that the United States and the EU will trigger in the event of aggression will have an impact on gas supplies. The European economy depends on gas and 90% of imported gas. Of this 40% comes from Russia.

There is an ambiguous political point in the dialogue between the United States and the Union. In last week’s press conference, Joe Biden noted how Russia’s gross domestic product is 45% dependent on oil and gas exports. The president therefore made it clear that, in the event of an invasion of Ukraine, sanctions should hit Russian hydrocarbons first and foremost. This is where they might emerge different positions within Europewhere there are countries like Italy and Germany that are much more exposed than others.

There has been some confusion on this crucial aspect. There are analysts who think it could be Vladimir Putin, instead, to reduce the flow of exports, in retaliation. But would such a self-defeating move make sense? Biden’s advisers tend to rule him out. In any case, on Tuesday 25 January, they summoned journalists to announce that the studio an American plan to replace imports of European gas from Russia. The technical-economic project, at the moment, is very generic. The gas, they say from the White House, could come from other suppliers. Which? There is not much choice on the market. We must not, in fact, look only at the countries with the most reserves, but to those States capable of immediately making gas travel in a liquid state on large tankers. a small group consisting of the United States, Qatar, Australia and Nigeria. The most concrete trail leads to the Persian Gulf. Next Monday, January 31, the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad al Thani will be received at the White House by Biden. The theme of the security of energy supplies was included in the agenda of the meeting. We will therefore see what the Emir’s answer will be.

The EU is moving in turn. In November, Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson on her way to the Dubai Expo stopped in Qatar, which historically Europe’s leading supplier of liquid natural gas, and managed to remove some misunderstandings that have so far limited the emirate’s interest in new investments in the EU. In February I will participate in the ministerial meeting of the Southern Corridor in Baku, which connects Azerbaijan with Italy through Turkey and Greece. The Tap pipeline, which arrives in Puglia, is playing a fundamental role at this stage.

Among the nearby suppliers is Algeriawhich is becoming a stabilizing element, with the MedGaz connection to Spain and the gas pipeline to Italy. Gas from Libya also arrives in our country. On the northern front, using the strategic dialogue with Norway, Simson achieved an increase in production from Equinor. A strategic link with Poland will be completed by the end of the year.

Imports of US-made LNG will be crucial (the record was recorded in the EU in January), there is another problem. In addition to Europe, the largest gas buyers are China, Japan and South Korea. The share of gas diverted to the Old Continent will affect Asian demand, including that of American allies. Unless there is a big leap in world production and, importantly, an increase in the number of tankers available. The US, for example, has only 60 and not all of them in perfect working order. Can everything be done quickly? It is legitimate to doubt it, while there is a risk that, in the meantime, the price of gas, which is already very high, will rise further, fueling inflation. Meanwhile, on February 7, EU High Representative Josep Borrell and Commissioner Simson will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in Washington to make a pact for European energy security.



