From the gym, Aleida Núñez mena the rearguard in tight leggings with transparencies

Aleida Nunez He often uses the networks to show off his well-formed attributes, and his most recent Instagram post is a clear example of this. Through a video that he uploaded to his Instagram stories, The Mexican drove her more than 3.6 million followers crazy by being fun and sensual.

A few hours ago, the actress and singer shared a clip where he appears shaking his shapely rear in a gym, dressed in a top and tight leggings with transparencies at the height of the legs.

As expected, the fans of the also businesswoman immediately began to leave hundreds of little red hearts and compliments to express how much they are fascinated by her curvaceous figure.

In another publication, Aleida Núñez stirred up the roost when she was shown wearing a tight red jumpsuit with details of rhinestones, low cut to the navel and with leg openingsthe same one that highlighted every inch of that spectacular body that he keeps in perfect shape at 41 years of age.

It is worth mentioning that the native of Lagos de Moreno, Jalisco, has revealed on more than one occasion that she is truly passionate about doing yoga and extensive exercise routines, which help her feel in a better mental and physical state.

