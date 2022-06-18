From the gym, Aleida Nuñez poses naturally in a fitted sports outfit | PHOTO

This Friday, June 17, the beautiful singer, Aleida Nuñez, started the weekend in a better way by sharing a story on her Instagram profile in which she showed that she has an enviable figure thanks to the complicated exercise routines she performs in her gym. .

In this 2022, the also theater and television actress has captured the attention of the entertainment media after she confirmed her courtship with a millionaire businessman with whom she was on a trip to the best tourist destinations in the Middle East.

Despite how happy she looked, Aleida Nuñez confirmed her sentimental breakup, but that was not an excuse to get away from her loyal followers since she continues to “spoil” them with each of the publications that she uploads on her digital platforms.

Photo: Special

Aleida Nuñez poses in a sporty look

A few minutes ago, before her millions of followers on Instagram, Aleida Nuñez shared a photo posing natural from the gym, showing that her great body is the product of the fitness life she has been practicing for many years.

In the recording, which immediately went viral, we see the singer exercising from a very early hour; Moments later, she moves the camera and is seen without a single drop of makeup while she models a fitted sports outfit.

As expected, Internet users immediately surrendered to the great body that Aleida Nuñez has; In addition, they congratulated her for showing herself naturally, showing that she has a unique beauty that makes her one of the most followed in entertainment.

Photo: Instagram/@aleidanunez

KEEP READING

The Macky Challenge emerges; this is the daring challenge for abbs desteel as the star of Exatlón México | VIDEO

Tania Rincón imposes fashion in Hoy; she shows off beauty in tight high-waisted pants | PHOTOS