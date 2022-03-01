From the gym, Gaby Espino showed her figure and paralyzed the networks

His full name is Maria Gabriela Espino Rugerobut is popularly known as Gaby Espino. She is a Venezuelan actress and presenter who over the years has shown that she is the owner of a great talent as well as a spectacular beauty that falls in love with everyone on her official accounts every day. She recently made a publication that demonstrated the aforementioned.

His love for acting surfaced when he was 18 years old and he won an audition to be Daline in the children’s program cloudlight. Later, thanks to his great work, he made a series of performances in various juvenile strips of Mexico. Later, once installed in Miamiauditioned for telenovela In love. This he starred with the Cuban Rene Lavan.

Taking into account his great performance in the aforementioned telenovela, Gaby Espino was chosen as “Female Face of the Year” by Association of Latin Show Writers of New York (ACE). Two years later, Espino received offers to act in Mexico and Peru but decided to go back to Venezuela to work on two soap operas Leonardo Padron, full moon lovers and Women’s War from Monica Montanes. For the first, he won Great Eagle of Venezuela as a young actress in 2001 and for the second, she received the Mara de oro, the Tamanaco de oro and the Cacique de oro respectively.

Without a doubt, this great fame that the 44-year-old Venezuelan has is reflected in the social media Since every time he makes a publication, his followers react instantly with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments praising the great figure he has as well as everything he shares about his artistic career.

Gaby Espino He showed, once again, that his figure looks spectacular. A few hours ago she shared on her profile on her official account Instagram a video from the gym that showed that she is one of the most beautiful women today. These exercises are part of the routine that she does every day to look so good. In addition, she added a message that says the following: “Act as if the result of your dreams has already been fulfilled. Focused 100% with this new week. One of my goals this 2022 is to define, that’s why my weight routine is sacred every morning, here I share a little bit”.