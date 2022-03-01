From the gym, Gaby Espino showed her figure and paralyzed the networks

James 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 75 Views

His full name is Maria Gabriela Espino Rugerobut is popularly known as Gaby Espino. She is a Venezuelan actress and presenter who over the years has shown that she is the owner of a great talent as well as a spectacular beauty that falls in love with everyone on her official accounts every day. She recently made a publication that demonstrated the aforementioned.

His love for acting surfaced when he was 18 years old and he won an audition to be Daline in the children’s program cloudlight. Later, thanks to his great work, he made a series of performances in various juvenile strips of Mexico. Later, once installed in Miamiauditioned for telenovela In love. This he starred with the Cuban Rene Lavan.

Topics

Source link

About James

Check Also

Shocker made fun of Alfredo Adame and the boy ended up bathed in beer VIDEO

Sport or entertainment? It is both and a wonderful show that is part of our …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved