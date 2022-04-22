From the gym: Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, paralyzed the network

Galilea Lopez Morillo She is 26 years old and is the daughter of Liliana Rodríguez, one of the eldest daughters of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. Although the singer does not have a smooth relationship with them, he has clarified on more than one occasion that he has no problem with them, only that they have distanced themselves due to life issues.

For his part, the composer continues with his professional career. This Thursday, April 21, the Latin American Music Awards were held in Las Vegas. Jose Luis Rodriguezwinner of the Leyenda del 2021 award, was in charge of presenting the recognition to the “Sleeping Lioness”, the legendary Mexican interpreter Lupita D’Alessio.

“My dear Lupita, it is an honor to share your career with you, your beautiful and long career. of this Cougar for a Leona, the Leyenda Latin American Music Award 2022, belongs, is, belongs to no one else, it is for Mrs. Lupita D’Alessio”, was the message of Jose Luis to the winner.

Source: Instagram @elpumaoficial

As for your granddaughter, Galilee She recently went to the beauty salon and looks better than ever. “Girls, who else wishes their stylist lived with you so you could have perfect hair every day?” she wrote her on her networks, and was filled with thousands of compliments.

Source: Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

In addition to that, Galilee He also continues to train firmly and has shown it in his Instagram stories. “A walking zombie” she wrote next to the selfie in front of the gym mirror, where she is seen wearing purple leggings, and white top and tennis shoes.