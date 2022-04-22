Entertainment

From the gym: Galilea López Morillo, granddaughter of José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez, paralyzed the network

Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Galilea Lopez Morillo She is 26 years old and is the daughter of Liliana Rodríguez, one of the eldest daughters of Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. Although the singer does not have a smooth relationship with them, he has clarified on more than one occasion that he has no problem with them, only that they have distanced themselves due to life issues.

For his part, the composer continues with his professional career. This Thursday, April 21, the Latin American Music Awards were held in Las Vegas. Jose Luis Rodriguezwinner of the Leyenda del 2021 award, was in charge of presenting the recognition to the “Sleeping Lioness”, the legendary Mexican interpreter Lupita D’Alessio.

Source link

Photo of James James49 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mourning in the show: At 52, dear actress dies after losing the fight against cancer

41 seconds ago

Zendaya or how to wear a total gray look without being boring

3 mins ago

It lasts 7 hours and is a trend on Netflix: the suspenseful miniseries that is all the rage

15 mins ago

Does Adamari López want to conquer Christian Nodal? He had flirty carelessness: VIDEO

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button