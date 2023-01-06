Sports

From the gym Georgina Rodríguez, wife of Cristiano Ronaldo, raises the temperature with a revealing top and leggings

Georgina Rodríguez, outside of being the wife and mother of the children of Cristiano Ronaldo She is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, not only because of her beautiful face but because she has one of the most athletic and worked bodies in the world of entertainment and social media. Despite having known her fame after her union with Cristiano Ronaldo She is an Argentine model and businesswoman who has always done very well in the world of catwalks.

Despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife was born in Argentina, the model became a Spanish national and in 2017 began her modeling career. From then on she began to be signed by several very important modeling agencies in Spain since the body of Georgina Rodriguez It is ideal for modeling sportswear and for this reason it is one of the most sought after models for this activity both in social media like on the catwalk.

