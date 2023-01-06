From the gym Georgina Rodríguez, wife of Cristiano Ronaldo, raises the temperature with a revealing top and leggings

Georgina Rodríguez, outside of being the wife and mother of the children of Cristiano Ronaldo She is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world, not only because of her beautiful face but because she has one of the most athletic and worked bodies in the world of entertainment and social media. Despite having known her fame after her union with Cristiano Ronaldo She is an Argentine model and businesswoman who has always done very well in the world of catwalks.

Despite the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo’s wife was born in Argentina, the model became a Spanish national and in 2017 began her modeling career. From then on she began to be signed by several very important modeling agencies in Spain since the body of Georgina Rodriguez It is ideal for modeling sportswear and for this reason it is one of the most sought after models for this activity both in social media like on the catwalk.

Cristiano Ronaldo He does not need introductions since he is one of the best soccer players and also one of the best known since in his social media There are thousands and thousands of fans around the world who follow him and currently, after the Qatar 2022 World Cup, he will play for the Arab Emirates with whom he has already signed a contract. The player, wherever he decides to play, is always accompanied by Georgina Rodriguez and his sons.

the woman of Cristiano Ronaldo This time it was news on social networks since her huge number of followers decided to share some images of one of her intense training sessions, through which she manages to maintain the wonderful body for which she is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. . In this session she was able to see Georgina Rodriguez with a tight black sports top that shows why Cristiano Ronaldo he fell madly in love with her.

Like Georgina Rodriguez there are many female celebrities who are beginning to become a trend in the social media from the use of sports outfits since fitness fashion is the vanguard when it comes to dressing informally. The wife of Cristiano Ronaldo He has an advantage since for years he has been an icon not only of sport but also of doing it with very stylish outfits that offer elegance, sensuality and comfort simultaneously.