From the gym, the granddaughter of “Puma” Rodríguez shows off her perfect silhouette

Galilea López Morillo is the only granddaughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez and unlike her relatives, who have dedicated themselves to acting or music, she decided to take another path. She is not only a businesswoman, but she is also a great influencer and through her social networks she is in charge of demonstrating her slender figure. On this occasion, she raised the temperature from the gym.

Liliana Rodríguez Morillo’s daughter is 26 years old and unlike her mother or grandmother, Galilee He decided to create his real estate company in Miami, where it has become very successful and that is why he has lived in Miami for some time. The young woman prefers to be away from the cameras and from the scandals that may involve her relatives.

Galilea López Morillo, the granddaughter of the Puma. Source Instagram @galilealopezmorillo_

The relationship that exists between Puma Rodríguez and his granddaughter, Galilea Lopez Morillo, is practically nil, since the young woman has admitted that she has tried to contact her grandfather, but has not even had the chance to meet him. However, she does not hesitate for a second when she has to defend the Venezuelan singer from criticism and attacks.

On his Instagram account, Galilea Lopez Morillo She has more than 90 followers and is in charge of demonstrating and showing off her incredible figure. In a video posted on her official account, Puma Rodríguez’s granddaughter showed how his strict routine is in the gym and she also did not miss the opportunity to show off and show off his curves. In the images you can see the incredible transformation of his body.

A few days ago, the news was confirmed that the daughters of the Puma Rodriguez, Liliana and Lilibeth will release a new song and they will do it together. Who turned years was the second daughter of the Venezuelan and they have just released ‘Malo’, which apparently would be dedicated to her father. Among the messages given by one of the daughters stood out: “For you and for every family in conflict” suffering distances, separation, abandonment and oblivion. We hope this topic touches your heart.