from the gym to the player recovery area

On Saturday morning at Villa Silvia, in the presence of the Mayor of Cesena Enzo Lattuca, the Councilor for Sport Cristian Castorri, and the president of Cesena Corrado Augusto Patrignani, the inauguration ceremony of the new structure took place inside the sports center dedicated to Alberto Rognoni. Extending over 230 square meters, it consists of three rooms whose heart is represented by the gym, a completely renovated and functional space that will enhance the partnership between the Juventus club and Technogym, confirmed as Official Supplier until the 2023/24 season.

The gym is flanked by the area aimed at the recovery of the players, equipped with a cryosauna and six hydrotherapy pools for vascular gymnastics: they will be used by the Juventus players for physical recovery at the end of the training sessions or to integrate post rehabilitation programs. injury.

To complete the structure is the video room, seat of the press conferences on the eve of the match day and which, during the week, will be used for the video analysis sessions that play a large part in the preparation of the matches by the coach William Viali and his staff.

“We have always given great importance to the redevelopment of sports facilities – commented the president of Cesena FC, Corrado Augusto Patrignani – in the belief that quality structures represent a fundamental asset to offer the best sports performance. The birth of this structure testifies to our attention to this issue: thanks go to the municipal administration in which we have found an interlocutor who is always ready to listen to our needs “.

“Structurally intervening on sports facilities – declared the Mayor Lattuca and the Councilor for Sport Castorri – means first of all guaranteeing the quality of the activity carried out and setting all the conditions for the players to have modern and efficient spaces at their disposal. The sports facility of Villa Silvia “Alberto Rognoni” was involved in a redevelopment project, planned together with the Cesena FC sports club, and divided into three sections. To date, the works relating to the first portion corresponding to an investment of 400 thousand euros have been completed. This intervention, which also allowed a reorganization of the structure completed by the internal fittings useful for the physical recovery of the players, represents a strong support for Cesena FC and allows us to look with confidence and hope to the future of the club “.

The Vice President of Technogym, Pierluigi Alessandri also took part in the inauguration: “Technogym has always been alongside Cesena. We are proud of this partnership which, in addition to ensuring the most advanced technologies for the preparation of the first team, embraces the youth teams, supporting the great work of Cesena in starting up and involving the younger generations in the culture of sport “.