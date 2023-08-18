From the Hollywood glamor of Angelina Jolie to the cutouts of Mary of Denmark

The week's luckiest and least lucky looks: From Angelina Jolie's Hollywood glamor to Mary Kay of Denmark's cutouts1\/18Angelina Jolie's 'Total Black'...Jolie says yes to black even in summer. And she does it with a two-piece that's matched with a lingerie shirt, court shoes, and sunglasses. 2/18Hollywood's glamorous Angelina JolieThe actress beautifully showcases why she has become a style benchmark which just goes to prove it. a loose black dress combined with a blazer of the same tone, some louboutins 'Nude' shades, sunglasses and a clutch make up Jolie's outfit in New York. 3/18Antonella Roccuzzo, simple and stylish Lionel Messi's wife offers us another look inspired by the Leagues Cup: military green pants, black top and, as accessories, a belt with a heart-shaped buckle. 4/18Carla Pereira, Ready for the Nines Diego Simeone's wife chose a white slip dress, one of the trends of this summer. 5/18Carmen Lomana, Very Colorful Like Victoria Federica, The socialite succumbs to the lingerie trend with her turquoise blue dress in Starlight, though she also gives us these very summery poses with patterned designs. 6/18D'Ocleppo, Summer Dress The fashion designer in St Tropez wearing a blue bardot neckline summer dress. As an accessory, a small carrycot comes to the fore. dolce and gabbana and a cap with the mercedes logo 7/18Emily Ratajkowski, an example of 'street style' From New York, the model offers us a casual and carefree look: 'jorts', a white strapless top and sneakers Van's Elevate the Style with a Bag Loewe and black sunglasses. 8/18Hailey Baldwin a la Lady Di The model also chose a simple '90s-style dress that could serve as inspiration for airport looks this summer. Orange shorts, an oversized T-shirt and sneakers with white socks make up the model's outfit. As accessories, a clutch to match the pants, black sunglasses and gold earrings. doesn't it remind you lady di Skipping the Gym? 9/18Isabel Díaz Ayuso at the celebration of the Virgen de la Paloma President of the Madrid Community, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, This week she wore a floral print wrap dress from this brand women secret. And she paired it with transparent plastic wedges and a red clutch. 10/18Jessica Alba and her cowboy look In New York, the actress sported a 'total denim' look in a blazer paired with a matching jumpsuit. As accessories, a bag and white pumps perfectly counteract the denim. 11/18Kourtney Kardashian with sweatshirt The member of the Kardashian clan wears a sporty style 'total black' look. 12/18Princess Leonor, white jeans and sneakers The royal family is accompanied by Princess Leonor who begins her military training at the Zaragoza Military Academy. She chose a simple look as a model that led to the sobriety of her wardrobe for the next three years, something that was also done by both her sister, the Infanta Sofía, and her mother, Queen Letizia. Specifically, she is wearing a straight model, a bit flared, which she paired with a light blue men's shirt and some Hugo Boss. Her hair, as ordered by the Ordinance, was gathered in a sleek ponytail. 13/18Lily Allen's 'Cut Out' In London, the singer opted for a simple white strappy dress with slits on the sides. As accessories, a beige bag and golden earrings. 14/18Nicosia Vazquez, down to the beach with glamor A model serves as inspiration for a summer look during a photo session in Ibiza. A black dress with 'cut out' detailing, cat-eye sunglasses and a handbag Prada Make this beach outfit. 15/18Olivia Rodrigo, All Red The singer in a red pin-up minidress in London. As shoes, a pair of sandals of the same color. 16/18it's not called pink for nothing The singer rocked a pink, rhinestone-studded look during her Summer Carnival tour at Comerica Park. 17/18Mary Donaldson, 'royal' elegance Princess Marie of Denmark attended the 250th anniversary celebration of the city of Christiansfeld in a beautiful and plunging red long-sleeved dress that featured a small opening in the neckline area. The highlight of the look was undoubtedly her headdress with a large rose. 18/18Victoria Federica and the Y2K trend daughter of infanta elena She's swapped out the white slip dress we saw her at the Starlight photocall earlier in the week for a more casual and trendy look. She posed in a black halter-neckline bodysuit, low-rise jeans and a pair of sneakers Victoria Federica on the same incident.