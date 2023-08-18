Sports

From the Hollywood glamor of Angelina Jolie to the cutouts of Mary of Denmark

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner9 hours ago
0 29 3 minutes read

The week’s luckiest and least lucky looks: From Angelina Jolie’s Hollywood glamor to Mary Kay of Denmark’s cutouts

1/18Angelina Jolie’s ‘Total Black’…

Jolie says yes to black even in summer. And she does it with a two-piece that’s matched with a lingerie shirt, court shoes, and sunglasses.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

2/18Hollywood’s glamorous Angelina Jolie

The actress beautifully showcases why she has become a style benchmark which just goes to prove it. a loose black dress combined with a blazer of the same tone, some louboutins ‘Nude’ shades, sunglasses and a clutch make up Jolie’s outfit in New York.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

3/18Antonella Roccuzzo, simple and stylish

Lionel Messi’s wife offers us another look inspired by the Leagues Cup: military green pants, black top and, as accessories, a belt with a heart-shaped buckle.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

4/18Carla Pereira, Ready for the Nines

Diego Simeone’s wife chose a white slip dress, one of the trends of this summer.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

5/18Carmen Lomana, Very Colorful

Like Victoria Federica, The socialite succumbs to the lingerie trend with her turquoise blue dress in Starlight, though she also gives us these very summery poses with patterned designs.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

6/18D’Ocleppo, Summer Dress

The fashion designer in St Tropez wearing a blue bardot neckline summer dress. As an accessory, a small carrycot comes to the fore. dolce and gabbana and a cap with the mercedes logo

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

7/18Emily Ratajkowski, an example of ‘street style’

From New York, the model offers us a casual and carefree look: ‘jorts’, a white strapless top and sneakers Van’s Elevate the Style with a Bag Loewe and black sunglasses.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

8/18Hailey Baldwin a la Lady Di

The model also chose a simple ’90s-style dress that could serve as inspiration for airport looks this summer. Orange shorts, an oversized T-shirt and sneakers with white socks make up the model’s outfit. As accessories, a clutch to match the pants, black sunglasses and gold earrings. doesn’t it remind you lady di Skipping the Gym?

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

9/18Isabel Díaz Ayuso at the celebration of the Virgen de la Paloma

President of the Madrid Community, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, This week she wore a floral print wrap dress from this brand women secret. And she paired it with transparent plastic wedges and a red clutch.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

10/18Jessica Alba and her cowboy look

In New York, the actress sported a ‘total denim’ look in a blazer paired with a matching jumpsuit. As accessories, a bag and white pumps perfectly counteract the denim.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

11/18Kourtney Kardashian with sweatshirt

The member of the Kardashian clan wears a sporty style ‘total black’ look.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

12/18Princess Leonor, white jeans and sneakers

The royal family is accompanied by Princess Leonor who begins her military training at the Zaragoza Military Academy. She chose a simple look as a model that led to the sobriety of her wardrobe for the next three years, something that was also done by both her sister, the Infanta Sofía, and her mother, Queen Letizia. Specifically, she is wearing a straight model, a bit flared, which she paired with a light blue men’s shirt and some Hugo Boss. Her hair, as ordered by the Ordinance, was gathered in a sleek ponytail.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

13/18Lily Allen’s ‘Cut Out’

In London, the singer opted for a simple white strappy dress with slits on the sides. As accessories, a beige bag and golden earrings.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

14/18Nicosia Vazquez, down to the beach with glamor

A model serves as inspiration for a summer look during a photo session in Ibiza. A black dress with ‘cut out’ detailing, cat-eye sunglasses and a handbag Prada Make this beach outfit.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

15/18Olivia Rodrigo, All Red

The singer in a red pin-up minidress in London. As shoes, a pair of sandals of the same color.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

16/18it’s not called pink for nothing

The singer rocked a pink, rhinestone-studded look during her Summer Carnival tour at Comerica Park.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

17/18Mary Donaldson, ‘royal’ elegance

Princess Marie of Denmark attended the 250th anniversary celebration of the city of Christiansfeld in a beautiful and plunging red long-sleeved dress that featured a small opening in the neckline area. The highlight of the look was undoubtedly her headdress with a large rose.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

18/18Victoria Federica and the Y2K trend

daughter of infanta elena She’s swapped out the white slip dress we saw her at the Starlight photocall earlier in the week for a more casual and trendy look. She posed in a black halter-neckline bodysuit, low-rise jeans and a pair of sneakers Victoria Federica on the same incident.

GTRES

Updates: 08/19/2023 , 00:06 hours

(TagstoTranslate)Iodine/Fashion

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner9 hours ago
0 29 3 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Alexander Callens | which are the european clubs that are behind the defender | VIDEOS | Peruvian team | SPORTS

January 18, 2023

The Art of Interviewing and the Rock of Stones

2 hours ago

The 5 Dominicans who will earn the most money in MLB in 2023

January 20, 2023

Turner in stable condition after being hit in the head by a pitch

March 6, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button