From the Immaculate Conception to the Epiphany: genre cinema for the afternoon of Rai4

During the holiday period, the afternoons of Rai4 will be characterized by great genre cinema, from action to thriller, passing through some classics of fantastic cinema. A fixed appointment at 2.00 pm from Wednesday 8 December until Saturday 8 January.

It begins with the wild action of “Rogue Warfare”: the three chapters of the action saga with Korean-born star Will Yun Lee on December 8, 9 and 10. “Rogue Warfare: Assault Squad”, “Rogue Warfare 2: Enemy Territory” and “Rogue Warfare 3: Final Battle”, all directed by Mike Gunther, tell the story of the best Special Forces soldier recruited by the United States, along with United Kingdom, France, China and Russia to form the first international team and destroy a very fierce terrorist coalition.

Still action, this time characterized by the elegant martial choreography of Hong Kong cinema, with “Master Z – The Ip Man Legacy” (18/12), which sees in the role of the protagonist the master Cheung Tin-chi, played by Zhang Jin.

High tension with the thriller “Traffik – In the trap” (13/12), directed by Deon Taylor and starring Paula Patton, Omar Epps and William Fichtner. John and Brea decide to spend a weekend in a luxurious villa in the mountains: the woman, however, ends up in the sights of a group of motorcyclists embroiled in a trafficking of girls to be initiated into prostitution.

Thrills then with “Panic Room” (20/12), the film by David Fincher with Jodie Foster and Jared Leto that launched the career of Kristen Stewart, “A Lonely Place to Die” (21/12) by Julian Gilbey, with Melissa George and Sean Harris, and “24 Hours” (12/22), an adrenaline-pumping thriller that pits kidnappers Kevin Bacon and Courtney Love against a family of Charlize Theron and Stuart Townsend, determined to sell hard on their skin and recover their girl.

There is no shortage of classics of the fantastic genre with the timeless cult “1975: White Eyes on Planet Earth” (28/12) by Boris Sagal with Charlton Heston, based on Richard Matheson’s literary masterpiece “I am legend”, in which the the last survivor of a deadly epidemic discovers that he is not really alone, but a sect of monstrous beings tries to kill him.

“Atmosphere zero” (29/12), by Peter Hyams with Sean Connery, is instead a science fiction thriller in which the police chief of a space station on the moon of Jupiter investigates strange cases of violent attacks that perhaps have a common matrix.

Among the many other titles that will fill Rai4’s afternoons are films that explore different genres of cinema: from the action of “Salt” (16/12) with Angelina Jolie and “Con Air” (26/12) with Nicolas Cage, at the epic cinema of “Gods of Egypt” (25/12) and “Exodus: Dei e Re” (31/12), passing through the fantastic worlds of “After Earth” (30/12), “Hellboy” ( 4/1), “Elektra” (27/12) and “Power Rangers” (6/1). And again “Pelham 1 2 3 – Hostages in the subway” (19/12) action / thriller with Denzel Washington and John Travolta, “City of crime” (23/12) with Chadwick Boseman and “Il genio della scuffa” (24 / 12), directed by Ridley Scott and starring Nicolas Cage.

Immediately after the film appointment, the afternoon will also see the return of the beloved superhero “Batman” with the cult TV series of the 60s. In fact, the adventures of the “dynamic duo” Batman and Robin, played by Adam West and Burt Ward, resume from the second season. From Monday 13 December, every afternoon, from 16.00, two episodes of the second and third season of “Batman” will be broadcast. On 25 and 26 December triple appointment with the special episodes that see Batman and Robin oppose three super-villains: Joker, the Penguin and the Queen of diamonds.