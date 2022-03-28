from the impressive look of Anya Taylor-Joy to the classic bet of Ricky Martin

ig @vanityfair

The Oscar gala does not end at the Dolby theater. In parallel, the great night of the seventh art has its alternate version where many of those who go on this occasion they were not invited to The Oscar Awards and those who were at the ceremony also go and are going to celebrate.

The well-known post Oscar parties are another classic. Among the most popular are that of Vanity Fair, at the Center for the Performing Arts, in Beverly Hills, and the one organized by the singer Elton John, in order to raise funds for the fight against HIV, in West Hollywood.

And for these events the elegant is the code and the looks are not repeated. The stars who attend the Oscar gala have a second special dressing room for what follows. The accolades then did not go only to Penelope Cruz, with her Chanel, or Jessica Chastain, with her Gucci; on the red carpet. Many of the celebrities stopped by both parties, including: Jessica Alba, Sienna Miller, Sofia Vergara, Sophie Turner, Kim Kardashian, Anya Taylor-Joy, Hailey Bieber, Rita Ora, Sarah Paulson, Natalie Portman, Emily Ratajkowski, Vanessa Hudgens, Heidi Klum, Lady Gaga, Caitlyn Jenner, and Demi Lovato , to name a few.

With her elegant and sensual look, Anya chose a transparent black Dior dress (ig @vanityfair/)

Camila Morrone, in a dress with silver sequins, took all eyes (Courtesy Vanity Fair /)

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, one of the most elegant couples of the night; she, in a red Louis Vuitton dress, a long-sleeved, high-neck design that marked her advanced pregnancy, and he, in an original tuxedo (getty /)

Sofía Vergara, in a dress with a sweetheart neckline and a mermaid silhouette by Mark Zunino. (ig vanityfair/)

The elegance of Andrew Garfield (ig vanityfair/)

Demi Lovato’s total black (grosby/)

Kim Kardashian wore a tight blue Balenciaga dress with a large train (getty /)

Jessica Alba, very elegant in a navy blue dress by Carolina Herrera, with net effect fabric and a voluminous skirt (getty/)

Sienna Miller, with an asymmetric dress and cut-out, made in Armani Privé (getty/)

Zoë Kravitz chose a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello model; The actress dazzled in a dress with a high neck, long sleeves and an exposed back (getty /)

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, with classic black and white tuxedos (getty /)

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied; The actress’s moss green Christian Dior design was in tune with the elegance of her husband (getty /)

Jessica Alba, with a net effect fabric in navy blue, by Carolina Herrera. (getty/)

Hailey Bieber, with a nude model with a floral detail on the abdomen (getty/)