From the irruption of his ex to the kiss with Madonna: what is known about the marriage of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have married after six years of dating. INSTAGRAM.

June 10, 2022 09:59 a.m.

After six years of relationship and less than a year after being released from her father’s guardianship, singer Britney Spears married her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, at her home in California, according to international media reports.

Among the nearly 60 guests at the ceremony there was no member of the artist’s family, which was attended by figures such as Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton and Selena Gomez, among others, according to the magazine. People.

Even the Queen and the Princess of Pop fulfilled the dream of their fans with an affectionate kiss, replicating the iconic moment that occurred at the 2003 VMAs.

Despite a small incident involving the artist’s ex, Jason Alexander, sources cited by international media confirmed that the ceremony went smoothly and now Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are husband and wife.

In fact, as soon as the information was confirmed, Vogue magazine published a complete report on the ceremony on its website, while on its Instagram account it released some images of the couple and the place where the marriage took place.

versace dress

“The couple married at Britney Spears’ home in Thousand Oaks, California,” Fox News told its viewers, while the BBC noted that “Britney Spears married her fiancé, Sam Asghari, seven months after being released of a guardianship that, according to what he said, had prevented him from marrying”.

As detailed by some sources to People magazine, the singer wore a Versace dress. And as Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling in Love” played in the background, she walked down the aisle toward her boyfriend.

And although the couple has not yet shared images of the ceremony on their social networks, the Pop Crave news site posted photos in which Britney is seen sharing with Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and Donatella Versace.

This is the third marriage of 40-year-old Britney Spears. She was first married for 55 hours to Jason Alexander, and married Kevin Federline, father of her children Sean Preston and Jayden James.

the stone guest

Without a doubt, the most unique thing about the pop star’s marriage occurred hours before the ceremony, when her first husband, Jason Alexander, alerted by press reports that confirmed that the couple would marry, came to Britney Spears’ house to try to prevent it.

But he did not do it hidden, because he had already announced what he would do through his Instagram account, where he made a live broadcast.

So, with the phone in hand and broadcasting live, he approached the place: “She is my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who claimed that Spears had invited him.

However, he soon revealed the truth: “I am her first husband. I am here to ruin the wedding.”

In the video that Jason Alexander broadcast live, he is seen trespassing on the land and then in the house. He also accesses the place where the ceremony was later performed.

After being first held by guards, Britney Spears’s first husband was later detained by police.

Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told TMZ that he was “extremely furious” about what happened and said he would seek to “aggressively prosecute Alexander to the fullest extent of the law.”