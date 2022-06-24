Entertainment

From the island of Capri, Cristy Solís, wife of Marco Antonio Solís, leaves her followers stunned with her beauty

Cristian Salas known as Cristy Solís for being the wife of the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis, has become the inseparable companion of the singer. They have been together for 28 years as spouses, she is a former Cuban model who over the years has shown her great capacity for business, in addition to sharing her images on Instagram.

The wife of Marco Antonio Solis, Christy Solis He is the one who takes his agenda, the contracts and the press conferences of the singer. It has become a fundamental piece in the life of the artist, she likes to be called family manager since she is also in charge of the rest of the daily things in her family.

