From the island of Capri, Cristy Solís, wife of Marco Antonio Solís, leaves her followers stunned with her beauty

Cristian Salas known as Cristy Solís for being the wife of the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis, has become the inseparable companion of the singer. They have been together for 28 years as spouses, she is a former Cuban model who over the years has shown her great capacity for business, in addition to sharing her images on Instagram.

The wife of Marco Antonio Solis, Christy Solis He is the one who takes his agenda, the contracts and the press conferences of the singer. It has become a fundamental piece in the life of the artist, she likes to be called family manager since she is also in charge of the rest of the daily things in her family.

The former Cuban model Cristy Solis and mother of the two youngest daughters of the singer since she has three daughters in total, from two different marriages. In his first marriage to the singer Beatriz Adriana, he had a daughter who is also called Beatriz Adriana. Solis, has been dedicated to music for a long time. The two daughters of the marriage of Marco Antonio Solis with Christy Solis and who are the minors are called Alison and Marla They also share scenes from their lives in Instagram.

All have followed in the footsteps of Marco Antonio Solis and they are singers, Alison has been singing for a while and her father is proud of her. She is now the turn of the youngest Marla who is venturing into the world of music under the name Mar Solishe is also presenting his new material that his mother proudly shows on her account Instagram.

Image: Instagram Crsty Solis

In this days Christy Soliswife Marco Antonio Solisyou have uploaded stories to your account Instagram where she can be seen in full sun with a low-cut orange dress and sunglasses that accompany her look and with which she reflects all her beauty. In the video, the former model comments: “There are moments and places where one would like them to be eternal, hence the importance of living in the present.”