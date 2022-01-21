From the Juve slap to the failures with Turin and Milan: Giampaolo’s return to Sampdoria leaves us stunned | First page

It is useless to deny it. Marco Giampaolo’s return to the Sampdoria bench is one that leaves you stunned. If it is true, in fact, that his previous experience in the Sampdoria was the best of his career as a coach, it is equally true that the coach finds a place in Serie A after the sensational failures at the helm of Milan and Turin. Two crashes that would have crushed anyone, but not him, the coach with seven lives who, evidently, still enjoys solid credibility, despite poor results and many exemptions. Read to believe.

For Giampaolo this is the thirteenth Serie A championship. He has been sacked six times (once every two tournaments) at the helm of eight different teams. and his average points in Serie A is particularly low: 1.14 points per game.

His worst season in the top category was that of Cesena in the 2011/2012 championship. The then president Igor Campedelli was convinced that he had set up a competitive team, but the field proved him wrong. Giampaolo was sacked after nine rounds, without ever having won, but having collected just three draws and achieved the misery of three goals.

Giampaolo was not relieved of the post only in five championships (out of twelve) and precisely with Siena (2008-2009), with Empoli (2015/2016) and in the three consecutive seasons with Sampdoria. Perhaps the return to the Sampdoria is due to his best career result (ninth place, the result of 53 points and with Quagliarella top scorer), but since then a lot of water has passed under the bridge and, unfortunately for him, it was far from clear.

Specifically, the last two seasons in Serie A are very bad. First with Milan, in the 2019/2020 tournament, with only seven matches on the bench (three wins and four defeats), nine points and ninth place in the standings, only six goals marked. Exempted to make room for Stefano Pioli.

Then with Torino, in 2020/2021, where it goes even worse. President Urbano Cairo, who had started a long-term project with him and believed blindly in his abilities, granted him eighteen championship rounds. He gives up after the home draw with Spezia (0-0), with Toro unable to win despite the numerical superiority from the 8th minute of the first half (Vignali is sent off). Desolating the numbers of that experience. Giampaolo leaves the grenade team in the middle of the relegation zone with just thirteen points in eighteen games, the result of two wins, seven draws and nine defeats. Due to overmarket, the team lost twenty-three points starting from an advantage situation.

Now it is said that Giampaolo, too hastily defined as a football master, is at his best if he has the opportunity to start the season with a club and not get into the race when the championship has begun. Too bad that in Milan and Turin it did not go like this and that now, in his second experience at Sampdoria, he has to make a virtue of necessity and save the team when the second round has already begun.

As can be seen, Giampaolo has failed with small, medium and large clubs. And there is no point in remembering that sort of emotional shock caused by Juve when the coach was at the helm of Siena. The CEO of the time, Blanc, called him a couple of times to Turin for exploratory talks. Then, when everything seemed done, he also invited his home, announcing that he would be the coach of Juve, who had just come back from Serie B. Instead, a couple of days later, perhaps forced by president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli, Blanc gave in and coach was nominated Ciro Ferrara. It is said that the blow to Giampaolo was terrible and that from that episode he struggled to recover.

Having said that we must have respect for the balance and feelings of others, Giampaolo’s story then crossed over with Milan’s over a hundred years old and honorable one. And at that point the coach failed anyway. Could his comfort zone be only Sampdoria? This certainly looks like the very last call.