From the last ‘duel of God’ to James Bond – Chronicle

A ticket for the cinema to the first ten readers who, today, will deliver this page to the cash desk of the Astoria multiplex. Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’ begins at 8.45pm, set during the Hundred Years War. The film tells a true story, that of the last ‘duel of God’ fought in France under the reign of Charles VI. After returning from the war, knight Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) discovers that his wife Marguerite (Jodie Comer) has been raped by the squire and his friend Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver), known for his sagacity and his oratory art. . Marguerite bravely decides to bring Jacques to trial and report the incident, but she is not believed. Since the woman’s testimony was too weak at the time, because she lacked any legal position without the presence of her husband, the rape victim was accused of telling lies. This is how Jean, in order to defend his wife’s honor, decides to resort to the chivalric code and challenge Jacques to a duel, following the principle of ‘Deus Vult’: the survivor by divine will will win the contest.

Also at 8.45 pm there is ‘Ariaferma’ directed by Leonardo di Costanzo and set in a prison in the process of being abandoned, where only a few agents and very few inmates remain. The small group of inmates is waiting to be transferred to a new prison, but day after day the wait leads them to give less and less importance to the rules, which seem to no longer have any value. The prisoners find themselves forming a new community, albeit a very fragile one. The cast of the film includes Silvio Orlando and Toni Servillo, together for the first time. At 9 pm Stefano Mordini’s ‘The Catholic School’ begins. The action kicks off in a renowned male religious institute in Rome’s well. Here the students, children of the Roman bourgeoisie, are best educated for a bright tomorrow, shielded from the decay of civilization. This idyllic balance is however upset by one of the most heinous crimes of the Italian crime news: the Circeo Massacre, which took place on the night between 29 and 30 September 1975 against two young friends. The three killers are former students of the school attended by the young Edoardo (Emanuele Maria Di Stefano), who despite being unaware of the violent dynamic, tries to tell what prompted his schoolmates to commit such brutality. 9pm is also the starting time of ‘No Time to Die’, the latest 007 film directed by Cary Fukunaga. James Bond (Daniel Craig), now retired after the capture of Franz Oberhauser, lives a quiet existence in Jamaica. This good retirement, however, does not last very long, because he is suddenly disturbed by the appearance of Felix Leither (Jeffrey Wright), an old friend of James who worked with him for the CIA. The man got in touch with Bond for a very specific reason, which is to ask him for help with a mission: to free a kidnapped scientist, Waldo Obruchev (David Dencik). Bond agrees and is joined by Nomi (Lashana Lynch), a new agent who will help him in the difficult business.

