from The Last of Us to Twisted Metal

Having given its players some of the most iconic stories from our favorite medium, Sony has realized that it has enough material in its hands to invade other areas of entertainment as well. Setting up the PlayStation Productions division, he thus gave way to multiple projects for cinema and television.

There are many projects in progress at PlayStation Productions, one more intriguing than the other. For a long time now we have been waiting for the Uncharted movie with starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg: postponed multiple times due to the pandemic, is now expected for February 18, 2022. Still in the cinematic field, the Ghost of Tsushima film is also in the works, which will have for starring Jin Sakai and will be directed by Chad Stahelski, director who achieved international fame with John Wick.

The television side is not far behind. There is a great curiosity towards The Last of Us series, not only for the importance of the videogame series, but also for the names involved: produced in collaboration with HBO, sees Craig Mazin at the helm (former creator of Chernobyl) and the author of the video game series Neil Druckmann. Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey will play Joel and Ellie, respectively. Antony Mackie’s recent engagement in the title role of the Twisted Metal series, an action / comedy series produced by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, also caused a sensation.

To further increase the enthusiasm of gamers, he then thought about it Sony Pictures Entertainment CEO Tony Vinciquerra, which in a recent speech expressed the desire to strengthen the link between the videogame and film divisions to focus on video game adaptations, also confirming the existence of ten projects that Sony Pictures is carrying out in collaboration with PlayStation. More details in our in-depth video attached at the top of this news.