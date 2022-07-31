From the last seat – Ana de Armas

He is my compatriot and does not hide his charisma. She knows the importance of not being static like some of the characters she has had to embody in her career. She is sometimes limited to a simple “Bond Girl”. However, a complete actress moves within her, ready for new cinematographic challenges.

Ana de Armas was born in Havana, thirty-eight years after this writer and little by little she has been overcoming obstacles to lead her professional career through safe waters. From Cuba to Madrid, from Madrid to Hollywood, and from Hollywood to the world, she has gotten into the skin of controversial characters. She knows how to attract attention and be noticed.

Until now, she has been called for films of a commercial nature (and also in clunkers like “Red Avispa”). She knows how to accept them and jump with them on her back, from rung to rung, to reach her stardom.

His early maturity, his docility in front of the camera and his unquestionable charm are striking.

Netflix has just released “The Gray Man”, another commercial hit where she, as a co-star, shines.

However, her great challenge will come with the premiere of “Rubia”, the long-awaited blockbuster where she will play the Hollywood diva, Marilyn Monroe. From that tape, it is expected that her participation in commercial by-products decreases and she has felt herself in works of greater artistic caliber. She also possesses the grit of film directing.

Meanwhile, his work on “The Gray Man” is on Netflix. There she engages in gratuitous chases, far-fetched attacks, and unconventional changes within a script that stretches like gum and ends with no rhyme or reason. But his face, unforgettable, attracts. She likes to see her much more believable than Angelina Jodie’s Tomb Rayder. Starting with “Blonde”, her path to stardom will be more certain. She only has three things against her: She is Latina, Woman. And beautiful.

Data sheet:

Country: United States. Year: 2022. Duration: 144 minutes. Direction: Anthony and Joe Russo. Screenplay: Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. Cast: Ryan Gosing, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans and Wagner Moura. Synopsis: A veteran CIA agent, he is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to become a fugitive. A former colleague of his at the agency is sent to assassinate him. He only has the support of another former agent, Dani Miranda.