From the last seat – Pierce of woman

A powerful sequence shot opens this film. Very naturalistic, it is true. The staging reproduces the various emotions of three characters in a home birth. There are thirty minutes that are worth the entire film.

In that beginning, the visual narrative is not a simple virtuosity. The camera movements tend to be quite soft and reduced, focusing more on what the actors transmit than on the events to come.

The Hungarian director Kornél Mundruczó took refuge in the script of his ally Kata Wéber to draw the relationship of that marriage with the harassment of the mother of the protagonist. The foundations were laid to tear later emotions apart, but in that sense, the film lost its initial impact. As the footage progresses, the film is boring. Only the work of a Vanessa Kirby who knows how to mutate saves him.

I think that Mundruczó’s renowned craft did not sufficiently exploit the magnitude of the story or the trauma of each character. Weber’s script falters in the face of the ambitious themes it outlines. And although the cast does everything on their part to get the piece off the ground, the director’s work was more concerned with maintaining a certain goldsmith’s work in the settings (especially the protagonist) than with seeking beyond repetitive symbolism, such as the obsession of the protagonist for the consumption of apples.

‘Fragments of a Woman’ has a start of extraordinary cinematographic strength and with great work from its cast, especially, I repeat, Vanessa Kirby (“The Crown”). However, his progress moves between what could have been, and what was.

This film received several nominations for the Academy Awards. Vanessa Kirby (winner of the best actress at the Venice Film Festival 2020 for her work in this play) was a strong rival for Frances McDormand who, in the end, seized the golden statuette.

Data sheet

Country: Canada. Year: 2020. Duration: 122 minutes. Director: Kornel Mundruczo. Screenplay: Kata Weber. Cast: Vanessa Kirby, Shia LaBeouf, Molly Parker and Ellen Burstyn Synopsis: A couple is expecting their first child. The day of birth turns into tragedy. After the event, the protagonists try to confront him from their respective positions. It’s on Netflix.