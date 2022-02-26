From the living room of his parents’ house to the Ritz in Paris

The dressmaker Cristina Tamborero (Barcelona, ​​1986) is a mixture of the artistic vein of her mother, a painter by profession, and her grandmother’s good hand with the needle, a seamstress by hobby. From her he inherited a taste for things well done and from her hand he discovered the world of Haute Couture at a very early age. She would have been about 8 years old when she started taking it to the Paris shows. «I was fascinated. She was entranced watching them », she remembers fondly of that beautiful time that, without being aware of it, left a mark on her future.

A future that is already present and leads once again to the Paris of Haute Couture. Only this time she will not be a mere observer. She will show her new collection next Friday, March 4, in one of the majestic spaces of the Ritz Hotel in the City of Light. And her grandmother will also be there, but in a different way. «This opportunity has been brought to me from heaven. It will be a tribute both to her and to my mother, who will be in the front row.” Her mother has always been at the foot of the canyon, supporting each of her steps. Cristina began studying Business Administration and Management. «Once I knew the terms that I define as boring, but totally necessary, I studied design at the European Institute of Design (IED). Technically I had no idea », she is honest without the shame of someone who knows that effort is a magnificent basis for a triumph sprinkled with a good dose of courage.

When the phenomenon of the social network Instagram and blogs began, Tamborero created one that fed at the same time that he studied. «The girls who wanted to study Design followed me. I recounted my day to day and posted images of the guest dresses he made for me». He did the same with the six wedding dresses he made for his final thesis. ‘Looks’ that began to request it. «We closed the living room of my parents’ house, we emptied it and I set up my workshop to carry out the tests on the clients». When asked about the first commission she received, she answers without hesitation: «It was the wedding dress of a girl named Elizabeth. She had a tulle skirt with a thousand layers and a bodice embroidered with rhinestones, which we were working on until the night before », she narrates as if it had been yesterday. «I did it with the help of my mother and my aunt, who is already very old. The bride does not know the hands so dear to me that made her dress come true », she points out melancholy.

Eva González dressed by Cristina Tamborero for New Year’s Eve. /



CT



In his parents’ living room he was taking orders for a year, until, hidden from his parents, he started looking for a place to start his business. And fortune crossed his path. “I assure you that what I am going to tell you is true,” he refers sympathetically. «I was looking in a search portal for flats and the mouse went to Paseo de Gracia on the map, an area in which I didn’t even look because it was expensive, but I found a flat sweetheart, tiny and flirtatious, that entered my budget. Just seeing it, I kept it.” An act of daring that perplexed her father, a popular lawyer who, paradoxically, has divorces, some as famous as that of the tennis player Arancha Sánchez-Vicario. “He divorces and I get married,” he comments jokingly, although he assures that both he and his sister, who also works in the office, have sent him clients who were remarrying. “I have never sent any to them,” he clarifies with a laugh.

Of all the celebrities she has dressed, the former Miss Spain and presenter Eva González, with the white two-piece styling that she wore last New Year’s Eve, has been the one who has had the most impact, and not only at the media level. “Many girls have asked me for it and have come to the workshop to have it done for them,” she says, delighted with the result. And that was quite a challenge having to work remotely. Luckily the Andalusian, which reflects the firm’s classic as well as fresh and current style, “made it very easy.” They also fit the profile of the woman targeted by two celebrities she admires and would be a dream to wear. Carlota Casiraghi and Ana de Armas. Carolina de Monaco’s daughter “is elegance personified” and with the actress, “sweet, but with character”, she feels very identified with her effort to get to the place where she is in her career . That place that Cristina envisioned with her grandmother when she was just a girl.