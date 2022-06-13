from the looks of Sarah Paulson, Jessica Chastain and Vanessa Hudgens to the joy of the winners

Sarah Paulson, Jessica Chastain and Vanessa Hudgens dazzled at the Tony Awards for Best of Broadway Musical Theater

This time it was the theater. After the great season of awards for the seventh art and the series, last night they delivered the Tony Awards 2022, that distinguish the best of Broadway theater. In order not to misalign, the actors chose original looks and walked down the red carpet. Among the most daring was Sarah Paulson, who opted for a yellow model with appliqués. Elections were also highlighted. Jessica Chastain, who opted for a lilac-colored dress to the body and that of Vanessa Hudgens, who added striking hoops to her black velvet strapless.

Beyond the styles, the night of the Tony had different plays as protagonists. The one that won one of the most important prizes (musical of the year) was Strange Loop [peleaba en 11 categorías y ganó en dos, también se llevó la distinción a mejor libro]. Based on the book of the same name, which won a Pulitzer Prize, the piece recounts the life of a gay African-American usher who cannot find his place. While, The Lehman Trilogy It won the award for best play and also for best actor, scenic design, lighting and direction.

Among the winners was an Argentine production company: Valentina Berger was distinguished for the work Companyin the musical revival category (the work also raised statuettes in the categories: supporting actress, supporting actor, scenic design and direction of a musical). After more than ten years producing on Broadway and owning the Go Broadway school, the artist had a great night.

In this 75th installment, which took place at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and was done again in person and without a mask, there were several favorite works such as MJ the Musical, that in addition to taking several statuettes was the protagonist for a micro show that they gave at the ceremony and that was applauded. She also went through the stage in comedy step Billy Crystal.

The traditional recognition of those who died in the last season was emotional, including Sidney Poitier, who was the first African-American to win an Oscar. Recall that Ariana DeBose (non-stop love) was the hostess of the ceremony

the outfits

Sarah Paulson and a dress that made people talk – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

More sober, Jessica Chastain opted for an elegant model – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Andrew Garfield’s total black – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Vanessa Hudgens also leaned towards black, with a well-fitting dress that she combined with striking earrings – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Kara Young poses with her voluminous skirt – Credits: @Evan Agostini

Michael R. Jackson, winner in the best book category for A Strange Loop, combined his sober suit with a fuchsia cape – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Dominique Morisseau opted for a quite striking green dress – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

The singer Shoshana Bean and a dress where volume, strapless and a big cut coexist – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Billy Porter and a silver suit, too innovative? – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Zach Braff decided to go for something more conventional, albeit in color – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Matt Doyle jumping, after winning the best supporting actor category for his work in Company – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Theater producer Jordan Roth chose a kind of kimono – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Renée Elise Goldsberry and a one-shoulder dress – Credits: @ANGELA WEISS

Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane present the award for best play at the 75th. annual Tony Awards

all winners

Best Musical: stranger loop

Best Musical Actress: Joaquina Kalukango

Best Actor in a Musical: Myle Frost

Best Actress in a Play: Deidre O’Connell (Dana H)

MBest actor in a play: Simon Russel Beale (The Lehman trilogy)

Best play: The Lehman Trilogy

Best Revival Of a Musical: Company

best book: Strange Loop

Supporting Actor in a Musical: Matt Doyle (Company)

Best Reposition of a Work: take me out

Best Original Score: Six: The Musical, music and lyrics by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss

Best Direction of a Play: Sam Mendez (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best Direction of a Musical: Marianne Elliott, (Company)

Best Featured Actor and Actress in a Play: Jesse Tyler Ferguson (take me out)

Best Featured Actress in a Play: Phylicia Rashad (Skeleton Crew)

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical: Patti LuPone (Company)

Best Scenic Design of a Play: It’s Devlin (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best Scenic Design of a Musical: BunnyChristie (Company)

Best Costume Design for a Play: Montana Levi White (The Skin of Our Teeth)

Best Costume Design for a Musical: Gabriella Slade (Six: The Musical)

Best Lighting Design for a Play: John Clark (The Lehman Trilogy)

Best Lighting Design for a Musical: Natasha Katz (MJ)

Best Sound Design of a Work: Mikhail Fiksel (Dana H.)

Best Sound Design of a Musical: Gareth Owen (MJ)

Best choreography: Christopher Wheeldon (MJ)

Best orchestrations: Simon Halle (Girl From the North Country)

Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement: Angela Lansbury,

Isabelle Stevenson Award: Robert E. Wankel

Regional Theater Tony Award: Court Theater (Chicago)

Special Tony Award: James C Nicola