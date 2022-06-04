From the love of Zendaya and Tom Holland to the posing of Winona Ryder for Marc Jacobs

New photos of celebrities have filled Instagram this week. James Rhodes’s wedding, Ana de Armas’ vacations in Italy and the explosive style of David Banda, Madonna’s son, are some of the images that have attracted attention.

Zendaya and Tom Holland

It is one of the Hollywood couples most loved by the public. Zendaya has congratulated her boyfriend, Tom Holland, who was turning 26, on her birthday with a photo accompanied by a sweet dedication. “The happiest of birthdays for the one that makes me the happiest in the world,” wrote the actress of Euphoria.



Tom Holland and Zendaya, a couple in love instagram

Winona Ryder

The actress, icon of the nineties, stars in the new Marc Jacobs campaign. With a bob cut and gothic-style makeup, the interpreter of stranger things, 50, appears with the New York designer’s new bag. The relationship between the actress and the designer has its crumb. In 2001, Winona was arrested for stealing more than $3,000 worth of designer clothes from a Saks Fifth Avenue store. To attend the trial, the actress donned a Jacobs dress, which in a clever marketing move, she chose for a campaign.



Winona Ryder poses with the J Marc bag instagram

Anne of Arms

The Hispanic-Cuban actress, one of Hollywood’s new favorites, has found a gap in her busy schedule to make a getaway to the Amalfi Coast. The artist has shared several images in a bikini. In some, it can be seen that she is accompanied by a mysterious boy, anonymous at the moment.



Ana de Armas, on vacation in Italy instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones

The actress has been shown as a proud mother at the university graduation of her 21-year-old son, Dylan, fruit of her marriage to Michael Douglas. The two Hollywood stars congratulated the young man. “Congratulations on your graduation to my son, my pride, my joy, Dylan,” said Zeta-Jones, who added: “I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words.”



Catherine Zeta-Jones hugs her son Dylan instagram

james rhodes

The British pianist, who married Micaela Breque, in August 2021, has now held a big party to celebrate their union. The wedding had a very special best man: British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, known, among others, for Doctor Strange.



James Rhodes and Micaela Breque instagram

ruby barker

The actress, who has become known for her role in The Bridgertons, has opened up about his mental health struggles. Barker, 25, has said that she has been discharged from the clinic she was in and that she is focused on taking care of her emotional well-being, as well as taking time off.



Ruby Barker, from ‘The Bridgertons’ instagram

Brian AustinGreen

The actor and his current partner, Sharna Burgess, have shared a spectacular photo session where she shows her advanced stage of pregnancy. The interpreter of Feeling of livingwho has three children with Megan Fox, and the dancer are expecting their first child together.



Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess instagram

David Band

Madonna’s son has swept the networks with an Adidas dress that his mother wore 30 years ago. Mother and son have captured all eyes at the WBA World Lightweight Championship in New York. The 16-year-old has worn an update to a red dress with a V-neckline and the brand’s signature white stripes running down the sides that the pop diva wore in 1993.