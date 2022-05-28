From the meeting of the hobbits to Rita Moreno as a grandmother of ‘Fast and Furious’

the hobbits of The Lord of the rings, this is Elijah Wood (Frodo), Sean Astin (Sam), Dominic Monaghan (Merry) and Billy Boyd (Pippin), have gathered for dinner 20 years after the first film. This and other images of celebrities have filled Instagram this week.

Dominic Monaghan

the hobbits of The Lord of the rings They have met again 20 years later. Actor Dominic Monaghan (Merry) has shared a series of photos of the quartet of friends from the Shire, Frodo (Elijah Wood), Sam (Sean Astin) and Pippin (Billy Boyd). The friends and co-stars dined at Jaleo, Spanish chef José Andrés’ restaurant in Washington.



Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd dined together at Jaleo, José Andrés’ restaurant in Washington instagram

Vin Diesel

The actor of the series fast and furious has announced the signing of veteran Rita Moreno, Oscar winner for West Side Story in 1961, for the new installment. The actor has uploaded a video with the 90-year-old actress, who will play the grandmother of his main character Dominic Toretto. “It has been my lifelong dream to work with Rita Moreno, and the fact that she is here playing my grandmother makes my soul smile. I feel blessed,” says the actor.



The actor has uploaded a video with the 90-year-old actress instagram

Chris Evans

The actor who plays Captain America has shared an endearing image with his dog Dodger to celebrate the national day of Rescued Dogs. The Marvel star, a renowned animal lover, is shown driving while his pet gently rests her head on his shoulder. Evans adopted Dodger in April 2017 while filming the movie. an exceptional gift.



Chris Evans drives while Dodger rests his head on his shoulder instagram

Machine Gun Kelly

The musician and partner of Megan Fox has shared a photo of him naked. The 32-year-old rapper has thus sought to promote his new film, Buenos dias. Colson Baker, who is his real name, strategically covers his most intimate parts with a tiny towel.



Machine Gun Kelly poses nude to promote his latest movie instagram

Megan fox

The actress has attended with her boyfriend, the rapper Machine Gun Kelly, the wedding in Portofino of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. Among the images that she has shared of that day, a nice snapshot has been cast in which the protagonist of transformers she changes her sky-high heels into comfortable trainers to keep the party going all night.



Megan Fox changes heels for comfortable sneakers instagram

Riqui Puig

The Barça footballer has officially presented his girlfriend, Gemma Iglesias, on his Instagram account. The couple appears embracing while walking around the Montmeló circuit, where the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix was held last weekend.



Riqui Puig and Gemma Iglesias instagram

J Balvin

The Colombian singer has shown off his legs with a miniskirt. The interpreter of My peoplealways very original, has opted for an original skirt to attend the Balenciaga spring-summer 2023 show in New York.



J Balvin shows off his legs with a miniskirt instagram

Romee Strijd

The former Victoria’s Secret angel has announced that she is pregnant with her second child. She has done it with a beautiful family photograph in which Mint, the two-year-old daughter of the Dutch model and the DJ Laurens van Leeuwen, kisses the belly where her little brother is.



Dutch model Romee Strijd is going to be a mom again instagram

Sofia Vergara

The 49-year-old actress welcomes “the sun” with a spectacular bikini pose. The Colombian has published some photographs posing with an extreme swimsuit with animal print.