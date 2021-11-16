from the MEF percentage and calculation of the amounts

Equalization lost fund with a decrease of 30 percent: the highly anticipated has arrived decree of the Ministry of Economy and Finance establishing requirements, percentage the economic worsening of the year e methods of calculating the amounts. Access only with tax return by 30 September for 2020 and validly presented for 2019.

The text, necessary to be able to start the organizational machine, was signed by Minister Daniele Franco on November 12, 2021, immediately after green light from the EU on the measure.

Calendar in hand, it will be possible to respect the promises of payment within the year, but only if you proceed to fast pace. The MEF decree has not yet arrived in the Official Gazette, then the provision of the Revenue Agency and taxpayers must have 30 days for the submission of applications, but the deadline for disbursement must be respected.

In the press release of the European Commission of 10 November 2021 we read:

“The Commission believes that the Italian regime is in line with the conditions established in the temporary framework. The aid (i) will not exceed the ceiling of € 225,000 per enterprise in the primary agricultural production sector, € 270,000 per enterprise in the fisheries and aquaculture sector or € 1.8 million per enterprise in all other sectors. ; and ii) will be granted by 31 December 2021. “

Equalization lost fund with a 30 percent drop: from the MEF the percentage for access

The worsening of the economic result for the year, in the relationship between the tax period 2020 and 2019, to access the non-repayable equalization contribution must be equal to at least 30 percent.

Fromapproval of Legislative Decree no. 73 of 2021 which provided, among others, the latter tranche from help Covid have passed more than five months.

The regulatory text referred the detailed definition of the requirements to a provision of the Ministry of Economy and Finance who waited for to adopt it receive the data of the 2021 tax returns, early submission by taxpayers is required for access, and to obtain the green light from the EU on the refreshment package.

After a long wait, the percentage established by the MEF to access the non-repayable equalization fund, up to € 150,000, is in line with that envisaged to benefit others help Covid always introduced by the DL Sostegni bis: 30 percent.

Non-repayable equalization fund with a 30 percent decrease: the methods of calculating the amounts

More complex, however, than in the past is the calculation of the amounts to which they are entitled all subjects with a VAT number who carry out business activities, art or profession or who produce agricultural income with a worsening of the economic result equal to 30 per cent.

The equalization lost fund it is the final act of a long refreshment season and was built for further mitigate losses, taking into account what has already been received.

To calculate the sum that will be paid by the Revenue Agency, it is necessary to proceed as follows:

calculate the difference between economic result for the year relating to the tax period in progress at 31 December 2020 with that in progress in 2019;

between relating to the tax period in progress at 31 December 2020 with that in progress in 2019; subtract the non-repayable contributions received from the beginning of the pandemic and regulated by emergency measures: article 25 of the Relaunch Decree; articles 59 and 60 of the August Decree; article 1, 1-bis and 1 ter of the Refreshments Decree; article 2 of the Christmas Decree; article 1 of the Support Decree; article 1 paragraphs from 1 to 3 and from 5 to 13 of the Sostegni bis Decree;

received from the beginning of the pandemic and regulated by emergency measures: apply to the result the percentage relative to the value of revenues and remuneration achieved in 2019.

Percentage Revenues and fees for 2019 30 percent Up to 100,000 euros 20 percent From 100,000 to 400,000 euros 15 percent From 400,000 to one million euros 10 percent From one million and up to 5 million euros 5 percent From 5 million to 10 million euros

The amount can in any case reach up to 150,000 euros. If the difference between the two economic results is already covered by non-repayable contributions provided by the Revenue Agency, businesses and professionals are not entitled to any sum. With this mechanism, professionals who have long been excluded from the audience of beneficiaries of non-repayable contributions will be entitled to higher amounts than companies.

Equalization lost fund with 30 percent drop: clarifications on tax returns

Finally, the MEF Decree also reiterates and clarifies some aspects concerning declarative requirements necessary to access the non-repayable equalization fund and have a impact also on the calculation of the amounts.

First of all to be able to request thelast tranche of Covid aid you must have sent by early deadline of September 30th there tax return 2021 and having “Validly presented” that of 2020.

And the text signed by Daniele Franco specifies:

“For the purposes of respecting the allocation of resources referred to in article 1, paragraphs 25 and 25 bis, of the decree law of 25 May 2021, n. 73, any supplementary or corrective tax returns submitted after the deadline of 30 September 2021, relating to the tax periods in progress as of 31 December 2019 and 31 December 2020, they are not relevant for the purpose of determining the contribution if from the data indicated therein derives an amount of the contribution higher than that resulting from the declarations sent by 30 September 2021 “.

All the details in the full text and in illustrative report of the Decree implementing the non-repayable equalization fund.