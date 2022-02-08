From the middle of the year it will be possible to pay fines in bitcoins

In April last year, the Grand Council instructed the government to launch a pilot project to allow the cantonal administration to accept, in addition to francs, also bitcoins as a means of payment to regulate the cost of some services provided by the state, in particular administrative fees. Ticino is therefore the second Canton, after Zug, to consider cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. For some years now, the City of Chiasso has also accepted cryptocurrencies to pay off tax debts up to a maximum of one thousand francs. In reality, unlike in Zug and Chiasso, the cantonal administration does not accept bitcoins to pay taxes. In Zug, however, this possibility is given up to a maximum amount of 100,000 francs.

Nine months after the acceptance of this possibility, the pilot project is being implemented. “We are adapting the online service portal to allow payment in bitcoins,” let us know from the Resources Division of the Department of Finance and Economy (DFE). “Let’s assume we will start with this experimentation starting from the middle of the year”, they explain.

In reality, it would not be the administration directly that receives bitcoin, but an external company that collects cryptocurrency and pays the equivalent in francs to the state. The exchange risk therefore falls on the third company. And the exchange rate between bitcoin and francs, if we can call it that, is very volatile. In the last year, the value of a bitcoin has gone from over 58 thousand francs on 15 April 2021 to about 40 thousand yesterday, settling to just over 26 thousand on 22 June. Let’s say that the crypto world is not the best in currency stability. But the signal that politics had wanted to give by accepting the motion of the UDC deputy Paolo Pamini, signed by the representatives of Lega, Plr and Ppd (with the exception of the whole left), was to promote the blockchain technology on which the cryptocurrency protocols are based in general to the benefit of the development of FinTech, technological finance, also in Ticino.

Bitcoin is an electronic money created in 2009 which, “unlike most traditional currencies, does not use a central body: it uses a database distributed among the network nodes that keep track of transactions, but uses cryptography to manage functional aspects, such as the generation of new money and the attribution of ownership of bitcoins, ”the motion read.

Over the past 13 years, thousands of cryptocurrencies have emerged that are based on algorithms similar to those of Bitcoin. Algorithms that in the meantime have undergone such an evolution that the scarcity of calculation on which these coins are based has become an abundance exploited by those who want to make easy money. An example is given by Shiba Inu (SHB) one of the last born in the crypto world with a capitalization of 16.4 billion francs which has brought it to 14th place among the most widespread. By way of comparison, Bitcoin, the queen of crypto, has a capitalization of over 768 billion francs. Well, Shiba Inu is a so-called meme coin, which is a declared joke. Despite this, he has raided billions of dollars and millions of followers sincerely convinced of his goodness all over the world. The same thing happened to Dogecoin (DOGE), the favorite cryptocurrency of Tesla founder Elon Musk with which he had fun – with rash and unpunished statements because listed on unregulated markets – to push it on a roller coaster.

‘Cryptocurrencies are part of private wealth’

“Investments in cryptocurrencies, whether they are expressed in bitcoin or in one of the thousands of other existing digital tools (the coinbase.com platform has more than 5 thousand, ed), are part of the taxpayer’s private assets and as such must be declared in the tax return like other elements of the transferable assets such as securities or other capital placements “, explains the director of the Contribution Division of the Department of Finance and Economy (Dfe) Giordano Macchi. It is therefore capital and as such is subject to wealth tax if it exceeds a certain amount. “As mentioned, it should be indicated in form 2 of the tax return under the heading ‘List of securities and other capital placements’ or, alternatively, under the heading’ Numerary, banknotes, gold and other precious metals of form 1”. However, there is the problem of the exchange rate, as these instruments are not listed on a regulated market. «For Bitcoin, like other foreign currencies, the exchange rate can be consulted on the official price list of the Federal Tax Administration (www.ictax.admin.ch). The symbol is BTC. For the other cryptocurrencies – continues Giordano Macchi – the conversions generally expressed in the main currencies (US dollars or Euros) at the time of the end of the fiscal period or of the tax liability, through which the value in Swiss francs can then be calculated “. “If the banking institutions – specifies the Director of Contributions – do not provide currency sections in cryptocurrencies, and therefore other platforms or apps are used, the taxpayer is required to produce a self-certification as a piece of evidence. It is sufficient to print the screen of the internet platform where the taxpayer displays his cryptocurrency assets “.

This is in the event that the taxpayer is an employee and bitcoins are part of his personal savings. “In reality, this situation affects the majority of cryptocurrency holders who have invested a few thousand francs in these instruments. The situation changes with regard to crypto belonging to the taxpayer’s commercial substance, held against the payment of sales of goods or services ”, continues Macchi. We are in the field of running a business or any other independent gainful activity. «In this hypothesis, the principles of valuation and regular performance of accounts apply (article 957 and following of the Code of Obligations). The valuation of the same takes place therefore at the fiscal book value ». “Since, as mentioned, there are no banks that provide cryptocurrency address books, the taxpayer is required to produce a self-certification as a supporting document. Also in this case it is sufficient to print the screen of the web platform “.

With regard to income tax, the purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies is comparable to transactions of traditional currencies, belonging to the taxpayer’s private property. «For individuals, the resulting profits and losses therefore represent, in principle, non-taxable capital gains or non-deductible losses. In practice, they increase or decrease the net assets, but they do not affect income », confirms Macchi. However, there is a but. «As with traditional securities, frequent trading in cryptocurrencies can also configure the so-called ‘quasi trading of securities’ and therefore is subject to income tax. How are all remuneration of any kind (income from work, bonuses, interest or similar) subject to income tax. These ‘revenues’ are to be considered fiscally as income in foreign currency, to be converted into Swiss francs at the exchange rate of the day or at the average exchange rate ». If, on the other hand, you are an entrepreneur, these transactions are valued at the tax book value. “In this case, any capital gains are taxable, while the losses are tax deductible.”