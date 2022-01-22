From the mines of Valtellina to starred restaurants: the story of Nicola, who carves stones to create pots – The interview

The Bagnada mine in the municipality of Lanzada in Valtellina was discovered in 1936. It remained open for 50 years and employed a couple of generations of young people in the area. It is now no longer active, although some levels have remained open to the public. Among the materials that were excavated from these rocks there is also soapstone, the same from which Nicola Bagioli now works his pots. 26 years old, born and raised in Lanzanda, Nicola in 2019 opened a shop that sells Lavec, stone pots carved with a technique that was disappearing. After a couple of years of activity, he opened a profile on TikTok, the social network that in 2021 obtained two medals: it was the most downloaded app in the world (656 million downloads) and the most visited site in the world (more than Google ).

Nicola started posting videos showing the processing steps, the use of Lavecs and how they were packaged and shipped throughout Italy. Together with his partner Arianna Dell’Agostino, Nicola also talks about the whole process of packing orders, a substantial activity since he now ships all over Italy. These themes have managed to carve out a space among the other contents, so much so that now the number of likes on his profile has reached almost 190 thousand. Tiktok has not only attracted private customers who are passionate about cooking but also gourmet chefs, such as Alessandro Negrini of the Il Posto di Aimo restaurant and Nadia, two Michelin stars.

@ lavec.la Lavéc stone removed from the lathe! Now I have to smooth the bottom and then it’s ready for binding! #lavec ♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

Let’s start from the basics, what is a Lavec?

“It’s a soapstone pot. In Valmalenco, the valley where Lanzada is located, they have been produced for 400 years ».

What changes compared to a normal steel pot?

«The difference is that you cook right in the stone, with a completely natural cooking. It enhances the flavor of food because the temperature is lower and the heat spreads evenly over the entire pot. In a normal pot, on the other hand, it is higher where the flame is ».

How long does it take to create a Lavec?

«It is difficult to give timing. It depends on the stone you find. Sometimes you have a hard rock in your hand and you struggle a lot, sometimes you find soft stones and you take less time. To return it takes 4 or 5 hours. Then it takes about an hour to do the binding ».

This was your grandfather’s job. Why did you decide to take it back?

«It all started in 2019. I was a professional cyclist, a few weeks before the Giro d’Italia I was hit by a car. I started having back problems and for three months I couldn’t get on my bike. I told myself I had to think of something new to do. As a child I heard the stories of my parents and my grandparents. Now I have a new set of irons, but at first I still used my grandfather’s irons and lathe to shape the pots. I learned all the techniques from my father ».

Are you still riding your bike now?

“No, on the contrary. I still had a one year contract with the team. In the morning I trained and in the afternoon I did Lavec. It was no longer a sustainable pace. Now I have changed direction and I deal only with this ».

You have rediscovered an ancient work but you communicate it with a contemporary social network. How did you discover TikTok?

«My girlfriend Arianna helped me create the site. I decided to focus on TikTok because I had read several books on marketing which talked about this social network, I also remember that it was recommended by Marco Montemagno “.

@ lavec.lapietraolla Thanks for ❤️ to all of you who support us every day and believe in our work! #lavec ♬ original sound – Lavec

Did you expect all this public response?

«I was amazed. I thought that TikTok was something for children but I found a lot of people interested in my cookware ».

In addition to private individuals, are there also any restaurateurs interested in Lavecs?

«In the last year we have also been working with many clubs, some even with stars. We delivered our Lavecs to the Pergola in Rome or to chef Michelangelo Mammoliti. We have been working for some time with Alessandro Negrini, a chef who has three restaurants in Milan, one of them with two Michelin stars. Together with him we experiment with new ideas and think of new cuts ».

Now yours is a small business: it’s you and your girlfriend. Are you going to expand?

“No, that’s fine. There is a limit to this activity: I want the Lavecs to continue to remain an artisanal product ».

