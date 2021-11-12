From the ministry 9.8 million euros for the second tower in the Inalpi factory in Moretta

Work on the construction of the second “milk tower” is continuing at full speed. The construction site in the factory in via Cuneo in Moretta employs about a hundred workers and in a few months the new milk pulverizer will be operational. A further boost to the 25 million euro investment plan presented by the Inalpi Dairy now comes from the Ministry of Economic Development.

Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti authorized the industrial development agreement for the new line of technologically innovative plants and machinery in the agro-industrial dairy sector. The Mise will make around 9.8 million euros available.

“Research and innovation – underlined Minister Giorgetti – are central factors of development and economic growth and Mise supports projects that aim at the technological transformation of the production processes of companies such as Inalpi that innovate and invest in the agro-industrial sector”.

The project foresees the doubling of the production of powdered milk, through an investment plan in 4.0 technologies, which will allow an efficiency of the production process and an increase in employment. Another added value is the company’s sustainability plan, which is particularly attentive to respect for the environment through the use of energy from renewable sources and the correct reuse and disposal of processing water.

The new milk tower is being built next to the one built in the three-year period 2008/2010 following a commercial partnership with Ferrero, which currently buys about 80% of the production made in Moretta, and with Compral, a Coldiretti cooperative that groups members of the farms that deliver milk (17 thousand tons per year) to Inalpi.

Inalpi had presented on 29 May 2020 to Invitalia, the ministry’s investment agency, a contract proposal relating to an industrial development program aimed at expanding the production capacity of the Moretta plant. The structural interventions included in the 25 million euro plan concern the construction of the new building and the construction of an external reinforced concrete slab to house the milk storage tanks. Inside the new tower, the milk treatment, vaporization and pulverization system will be installed, in compliance with the dictates of “Industry 4.0”: plants and machinery will be characterized by the presence of fully digitalized and interconnected components and systems for continuous monitoring working conditions and production parameters.

The project also provides for an increase in the workforce of 15 units, in addition to the approximately 200 already in the company, over 50 new workers estimated for the related industries. –